  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Fred. Olsen Balmoral Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
228 reviews
31 Awards
I was chosen to join in on the stage by one of the Madrid entertainer
The Balmoral
Afternoon tea
Cabin 4156
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
228 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Ports Excellent but Some Disappointments on the Ship
"We ate lunch in the deck ten restaurants on a few sea days, which was again good and went to the self service at breakfast time and other lunch times as it was open a bit later than the other restaurants.It was really good with the room, hotel and staff being excellent, so I would definitely recommend that as somewhere to stay pre-cruise...."Read More
tring avatar

tring

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 228 Fred. Olsen Balmoral Cruise Reviews

Ports Excellent but Some Disappointments on the Ship

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
tring
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We stayed in the Travelodge, Cobalt Business Park before our embarkation from Newcastle, which was a fairly new hotel. It was really good with the room, hotel and staff being excellent, so I would definitely recommend that as somewhere to stay pre-cruise. We stayed three nights, taking the opportunity to go on a boat ride to The Farne Isles one day with Serenity, which again I would recommend as ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Inside

What was wrong

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
pillock
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

rewards for oceans members appalling compared to previously: no fred olsen pens [surely this is a free advert when cruisers leave them around or lend them , miserable selection snacks as only reward for diamond oceans members [one between two!!]. guest entertainers very poor. tap dancers may be talented but who want to have to endure two shows of them. comedian OK but other musicians no one wants ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Must Do Better

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mark Richards
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Very first cruise so chose a very short 2 night trip Southampton – Honfleur just to get a taste. We were told in advance that boarding would be from 13.00 (or 13.30) and we would board at 16.30 (different times for different cabins/decks so not all together in one big mad rush) and must be at the dock in time but not earlier. We arrived at 15.30 (just in case of traffic, parking etc) and sat & ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Beware this cabin!

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
feljen
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

There were lots of good things about this cruise. Embarkation and disembarkation were wonderfully swift and painless. there was no pressured up-selling, such as we'd experienced on other, more high-profile cruise lines. The food was good, even for a vegetarian like me; the drink prices on the Balmoral are far cheaper than on other cruise lines; the coffee bar is superb, with prices much cheaper ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Cities in Spain

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
dianebrad
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose cruise to visit cities not yet visited in Spain. Because three destinations were cancelled we still have not seen some of them. We were told of bad weather but did not experience much. Seemed premature to cancel two stops. Otherwise cruise was just as good as previously especially the food! Entertainment with a singer and comedian very good but ships company only average I would say. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Balmoral, ate Autumn cruise on the Seine, France

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ES5331
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time with Fred Olsen and got a great saver deal. Sailing from Dover was so easy with excellent parking arrangements at the port and easy embarkation. This smaller ship is has a very friendly crew and staff. Excellent shows and entertainers in the bars and loung areas. Drinks and spa treatments are a reasonable price - much better than any other cruise line I have been with. Five course ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside with Porthole

Relaxing short local cruise

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
pugwash1701
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise was 5 nights from Rosyth to Orkney and Shetland then back again. Went with friends so a party of 4. First cruise for our friends who wanted a short one to see how they liked it and asked us to accompany them and "show them the ropes" (this was our 4th cruise with Fred. As usual the cabin, staff, service and facilities were excellent and our friends were very happy - the food in particular ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Outside with Porthole

First and last cruise with Fred Olsen

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Martyn 33
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Cruise L1917 Isles of Scotland 1.8.2019 This was our first ever cruise and we had expected much better considering the cost. The M.S. Balmoral had its last refit some 10/11 years ago and it is looking very tired. Our cabin was showing the signs of wear and tear with the bathroom being particularly poor - cracked tiles in the shower and not very clean. Soundproofing between cabins was below ...
Read More

Response from ShonaM, Digital Marketing

Thank you for taking time to provide us with feedback following your recent Fred. Olsen cruise - we're sorry that you felt certain aspects weren't as you were expecting. Balmoral has had...

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Superb

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Wetheral kate
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose to sail from Rosyth which was completely hassle free, on a glorious summer's day. We were happy with our outside cabin and didn't miss having a balcony. Room of a good standard. Always plenty of hot water for showers. All staff were very courteous and friendly. Food was good and I think we were very fortunate dining in the Spey restaurant as the picture windows gave us wonderful views as ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Wonderful staff, great food, excellent trip!

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
JCN51
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Fred Olsen were recommended by family members. The fact that Balmoral sailed from Rosyth (near Edinburgh) was so handy for us and saved us a flight to Southampton. Our cruise to Norway far exceeded our expectations and the glorious weather was a huge added bonus! From the minute we arrived at the port terminal until the day of disembarkation, staff constantly went over and above to ensure ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Find a Balmoral Cruise

Other Fred. Olsen Ship Cruise Reviews
Bolette Cruise Reviews
Bolette Cruise Reviews
Borealis Cruise Reviews
Braemar Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.