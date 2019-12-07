  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Hurtigruten Kong Harald Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
26 reviews
Nothern lights from deck 7
MS Kong Harald's gift shop
Getting closer
Kirkenes
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
26 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
The total north experience
"And everything went great!The team was great, many thanks to all the members for their knowledge, hospitality and smiles...."Read More
ojiuhka avatar

ojiuhka

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Filters

1-10 of 26 Hurtigruten Kong Harald Cruise Reviews

Really the most beautiful voyage in the world

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Arthur54
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The relaxed, open Scandinavian atmosphere on board paired with the great service in all areas but above with the grandiose landscape that constantly passing you by made the trip an expierience. The expeditionteam around Heinz with his assitants Eva und Hegge always prepaired us excellently for the next day with their presentations. They brought us closer to Norway in a good mood. Every ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Beautiful voyage, fantastic Expeditions Team, gourmet meals

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Wallem
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Friends recommended this voyage, and we loved every minute. Our cabin was comfortable (we're glad we upgraded to one with an outside window), and the three course "fjord to table" meals were exceptional. The scenery is unparalleled, and we liked the fact that this is a "working ship" with many ports of call so we could get on and off often. The Expeditions team were knowledgeable, personable and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Aurora Borealis and more

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Cuisery
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have chosen this cruise because I absolutely wanted to see the aurora borealis live and I was very fortunate seeing them on several occasions. The crew always informed us when the lights occurred. Good job well done! Expedition team offered enough and very interesting excursions, some could have been better lead eg the “Art Nouveau Walk” in Alesund, I would give the guide a 4 in a rating from ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Fantastic holiday with the best care

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Karalus
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We wanted to get to know the coast of the country of Norway and something about the people. A trip on one of these famous mail boats has always been our dream. The dream began at the airport, with the personal pick-up and ended at the end of the trip with the supervised drive to the airport. We learned a lot from the supervised excursions and the daily excellent lectures on the sections ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent customer service in all areas

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Wrinklies travel on
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We wanted to see the Northern Lights. There were issues with the weather that meant re-arranging our flights, parts of our trip and changing ships, from the Nord Norge to the Kong Harald. This was all done with great efficiency. On both ships the friendly staff excelled in all areas beyond our expectations. The food was excellent and the ship's were kept immaculately clean. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

The total north experience

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ojiuhka
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I live in Sweden, and I was looking for a nothern lights tours. My travel agent was highly recommending Hurtigruten's voyages, and finally, after a couple of cancelations due to pandemic, I went on a sail with MS Kong Harald, from Bergen to Kirkenes and back to Bergen. I booked flights, transfers, full board, coffee/tea, wifi and 6 excursions. And everything went great! The only negative ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Norway's coast served on a platter

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
PEPON
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We embarked at Kirkenes and experienced the spectacular voyage from the Arctic to the tempered rainforests in the South. We didn't go on expeditions but left the boat (when in harbour for more that 1 hour) on our own. Interesting how much you can see in such short time. It was announced that there would be lectures about the ocean and the coast on board. There was some, but most was about the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Beware booking with Hurtigruten

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
dsearson
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise to see Northern Lights and Norwegian coastline This was a Christmas present for my wife who had to cancel due to her sisters bereavement 2 weeks prior to departure. Hurtigruten were most unsympathetic and inflexible, they would not refund the cost, or change names on tickets to allow use by someone else, or defer the dates. In the end to avoid losing all the money I travelled ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Fantastic experience

Review for Kong Harald to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
ruin4it
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We would not have chosen to cruise Norway in the winter but we were travelling with friends who had done this cruise before and were anxious to do it again. The experience was amazing. You would be disappointed if you were expecting the glitz and glamour of a cruise ship. This is very much a working vessel designed to take and pick up passengers and goods along the Norwegian coast. There is very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

A magical winter cruise

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
PQNeon
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted to do the Classic Northern Lights cruise - no dressing up for dinner or Captain's table rubbish for us! This was perfect - we took a few excursions - a local brewery, the Russian border, and a vintage tramride - but otherwise we were mooching around little Norweigan ports with all their Xmas lights, chatting to people, and sleeping during the day when it got dark. We had a fab time and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

