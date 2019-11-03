I sailed from KKN to TRD with MS Trollfjord and at first thought i booked too many excursions and would not be able to enjoy the vessel. But my god I was wrong. The entire experience has left its mark on me. I cannot stop talking about it to my friends and family. The crew are willing to go above and beyond, the ship is clean and the perfect size. I believe I heard somebody say there were approx ...
Good weather, a ship half empty, and a very fine navigation program.
Land excursion very costly, as beverages onboard.
Wonderful French speaking guide.
Wonderful Chef.
These cruise is largely weather dependant, so... hope for the best.
Area for improvement: expeditions more accessible, beverage as well, better transportation to/from the ship, avoid additional costs such as ...
We choose this journey to see the beautiful Norwegian landscape on the traditional "Postschiff", hoping to maybe get in contact to Norwegians and gain a deeper insight into the country than on a normal cruise ship.
The excellent expedition team fulfilled this wish more than perfectly. They offered lectures, answered questions, always friendly and helpfully.
The cabins are not luxurious but ...
Selected because we wanted to see the Northern Lights and the cruise was available in a Black Friday sale. Overall was a excellent adventure but even with a reduced sale price it was still expensive. Northern Lights appeared but if I have small tip it is to use a good phone camera for best results. I have a decent DSLR but a lot of playing with settings. Those with expensive Apple and Samsung ...
We have always wanted to experience going with Hurtigruten along the Norwegian coast, and the scenery was amazing. We started in the beautiful town of Bergen and went all the way to Kirkenes. Embarkation and disembarkation were both very easy and well-organized, although there were some slight confusion about when and where to put the suitcases before disambarkation.
The staff were all very ...
I recently did the voyage north on this Hurtigruten ship. It was my 7th cruise with Hurtigruten. Whilst the Norwegian coastline scenery was beautiful I found the ship to be very crowded with a number of special interest tour groups. It appears that Hurtigruten are now focusing on this sector of the market and unfortunately, at least on this cruise it came at the expense of individual travellers. ...
We sailed on this very ship nearly five years ago, a June eleven-day coastal trip. Stunning scenery, excursions superb and life on board very comfortable and friendly. Had to repeat the experience. We’re currently eight days into our winter trip, the standard just as high, the food and comfort admirable. So what if you have to make your own entertainment onboard? Those here have accepted this, ...
I'd wanted to see the Northern Lights and go on a cruise for years. I'd looked at Hurtigruten along with other companies. The Hurtigruten seemed expensive but offered fewer 'on board' activities (musicals, casino, entertainment). I spoke to my travel agent and one of the company had been with Hurtigruten and raved about it. I also decided that for this trip I was more interested in the culture ...
I was in Norway to see the Northern lights and after 4 days in Svalbard I flew to Tromso for 3 nights and then was on the Trollfjord overnight to Honningsvag. I was sleeping in the lounge as it was only a short journey and the main reason for my visit was to see the Northern lights. We set off from Tromso and after sometime became embroiled in a storm with high winds and snow. I had settled myself ...
We had a brilliant experience and were impressed with the overall quality of both the ship and its very helpful and friendly crew. The organisation of the cruise was very good with plenty of information available.
The public rooms were comfortable and our cabin, an outside polar, was snug, but very warm and comfortable.
The food was varied and of a very good standard , with our dietary ...