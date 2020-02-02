"But the crew, from the highly-educated and witty Captain Leo, to the charming Cruise Director Sue Denning, to the lovely Activity Manager, Kristine, could not have done their jobs any better.missing one day in Hilo and one day in Maui, and yes, on the last 4 days of the second cruise, we were informed that there was Covid onboard...."Read More
I’d been on this ship in Nov ‘19 and loved every moment so when the opportunity to do another cruise on it this year was offered back then, I paid my deposit. The ship is supposed to be safe, full vaccinated passengers and crew. Passengers are expected to test negative before boarding. Their staff was apparently tested back in Vancouver 11 days earlier. The ship had Covid cases on board ...
I chose this cruise to avoid airline flights. Because I live in Victoria BC, I chose to do a BTB cruise from Vancouver to Hawaii and back to Vancouver,
Yes, there were glitches, eg. missing one day in Hilo and one day in Maui, and yes, on the last 4 days of the second cruise, we were informed that there was Covid onboard.
But.. these 2 cruises were beyond terrific, and this is from a solo ...
We chose this because we wanted to cruise around South America. By the time we got to our destination, Chile,they would not let us disembark so we had to travel to San Diego. this added another 15 days to the trip. Celebrity Cruise line and the staff of the Eclipse made the extra time memorable. We felt well taken care of. There were new shows and talks to keep us entertained. Celebrity made all ...
Wanted to see South America for the first time. The ship's décor is dated and tired especially the ocean view café, cabins and the lounges. The guest relations staff are mediocre and mostly not good at dealing with problems. The projector in the show theatre is appalling, giving a very blurred image and lack of vibrancy in the colour. Everything on board is way too expensive - drinks, spa, ...
Everything onboard Celebrity is always great, but this itinerary was not my favorite. The people onboard were also different as there was a huge mix of Argentina/EU/Americans, etc. People from all over the world that spoke other languages.
Everything in the ports was just far to get to as it is such a remote place in the world. The days of cruising were excellent and would definitely recommend ...
I chose the cruise because the destinations were clearly going to feature lots of natural history and animals ... and beautiful views of the Chilean fjords and Magellan channel. They didnt disappoint. Also, it seemed to have the right balance of sea to land days and I'd heard very good things about Celebrity. The entertainment was amazing and we grew very fond of the cruise director (Alejandro -- ...
We boarded on March 1 for a B2B that would end in San Diego. Unfortunately due to the pandemic, the 2nd cruise was canceled and we were told we would be disembarking in Santiago, Chile. At that point, we were eager to get home so we really didn’t mind. However...that was not meant to be as Chile refused us docking and to make a long story short we had to sail to San Diego. 17 straight days at ...
Never been to South America. On ship for one month instead of two weeks due to fact that Chile would not let us disembark (San Antonio) - told regularly that cruise was healthy. Both my husband and I experienced symptoms common for C19 however were told common cold and over indulgence created symptoms. Have since found out that 41 people were positive after the cruise (including one fatality so ...
We chose this particular cruise because of the Antarctica Itinerary. We had been to Buenos Aires, Ushuia, Montevideo and Stanley, Falkland Islands previously. Antarctica islands were fantastic. We are Elite (almost Elite Plus) on Celebrity and in a Concierge Veranda stateroom which was fine. On previous Celebrity cruise ships we had experienced good food and were looking forward to same on the ...
We chose this cruise to see Antarctica. We had been booked originally with HAL but after doing an EXC Holland America cruise through the Pacific last April we decided to cancel. We wanted a cruise that had some entertainment for the many sea days. This was our first cruise on Celebrity and we were very happy with most things.
Our cabin was nice on the 10th floor mid ship Concierge class. I ...