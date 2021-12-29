"One of the take-aways from those lectures was that we were sailing over an enormous battlefield, that the North Atlantic was the largest battlefield from both of the world wars.We went to afternoon Tea in the dining room one day when there wasn't any decaffeinated black tea of any type...."Read More
JudithAbbott
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 1,129 Holland America Line Eurodam Cruise Reviews
We booked this cruise a while back, hoping that Covid would be a distant memory. We had tried Carnival (too mess/noisy), Norwegian (Liked it a lot if only a little antiseptic) and took a shot at Holland America. Our room was lovely (Neptune Suite) with an enormous living room area, big bathroom, a dressing room for all my lady-crap and closets for days. We even had a teak dining table on the ...
Most of the staff is very kind on a regular base. When it comes to complaints at the front desk (disputing charges for excursions we did not book and participate) staff appears to be stressed and less friendly.
Food in the main restaurant was good, but spare ribs could not be cut or chewed from the bones.
The navigator app did not always work when mostly needed to show room key barcode, ...
My only real complaint was the lack of any real activity for the kids. The loft was only open 1 time per day, at 10 pm. My kids were bored because all the other stuff HAL has is more geared to seniors. I love cruising HAL for this, because it tends to be more laid back, but for this cruise it was a giant drawback. As far as entertainment, Carlos was a superstar. The various gameshows and ...
I originally booked a class I inside. As sailing approached Emails with upgrades started appearing. Each one lowered the upgrade price and the final was $50 to a window, $149 to a verandah and $1300 to a suite. I was placed in an outside room with a floor to ceiling window on deck 4. It was mostly obstructed by a lifeboat but the natural light was nice.
Food and beverage were both better than ...
I choose this cruise for the itinerary. We loved our suite except for the terrible bed.
All of the staff on board were so happy to be back. The food was not up to Holland's standards. no cream for our coffee, very poor quality beef, The only really good meal was in Rudy's Sel de Mer and Tamarind. I do have to say that staffing is still an issue for the cruise line. This could explain some of ...
I had recently taken a cruise up the coast of California on the Celebrity Summit. It appeared that they had cut corners on food, cabin fitness, staffing and all aspects of the experience. More cost, much less given. Not so for the Eurodam !. Fabulous service, amazing food and variety, great logistics for embarkation and debarkation. (word to the wise, if check in begins at noon, come two hours ...
Paid for services not provided. The whole week the food was cold 95% of the time, fries cold like they just came out of the fridge, no options for food allergies or representatives did not understand, advertised room service but no one answered. I got sick the first day as food representative told me food was gluten free and turns out it was not. Days on port were cut hours and excursions ...
Our cabin steward was great and our dining room waiters are great but the pool attendants and buffet attendants left a lot to be desired.
The main problem that we encounter with Holland American is that there are pool chair hogs with chairs being blocked out and no attendant is interested in sorting this out.. On one afternoon I counted 222 chairs across from us that never had anyone in them ...
This was our second Holland-America cruise and our third cruise overall. I selected H-A for their patience and compassion dealing with more elderly and less active cruisers. My wife has a bad knee and can't keep up with younger folk. We were among 660 passengers aboard a vessel designed for over 2,000 so we could find a lounge chair by the pool or an empty table overlooking the ocean at dinner. ...
We chose this cruise because it met our needs from a schedule perspective. We spent Christmas with family and wanted to cruise over New Years. The boarding process was simple and rapid, essentially present your identification, proof of full vaccination, proof of Covid testing negative results within the preceding two days, and boarding pass and your crossing the gangway. The cabin (a SB class ...