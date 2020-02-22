"I also prefer Traditional Dining because we like the same wait staff each night and even though we booked the same table on the first night, they did not honour our reservation for any night after.Other people were able to book their same table each night but they did not allow us to book after the first night...."Read More
We chose this cruise because of all the ports, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Sitka & Glaciers, Hubbard, Glacier Bay, Dawes Glacier in Endicott Arm. Unfortunately there was too much ice to get to Dawes Glacier and the ship was too big for Hubbard. We originally booked on the Sapphire and were moved to the Royal. I am not likely to book a Royal or it's same class again. The balconies ...
My wife and I had a credit due to a cancellation caused by Covid 19. We had been wanting to see Alaska for some time. The credit had a timetable when it needed to be used and we chose an early season trip to avoid families with children in the high season.
The Royal Princess was undertaking it’s first Alaskan cruise in two years. This is a Medallion Class ship. Princess indicate that ...
After 20 plus cruises with various companies, Princess is still a favorite. First time on Royal Princess. Ship was beautiful and spacious, no lineups for any venue or dining.
Sabatini's speciality restaurant was a romantic setting for two to enjoy an anniversary. The menu selection and food presentation was memorable.
Alfredo's pizza was so great, we enjoyed several times. Make sure you ...
Crazy world out there but on our cruise we were treated like princesses! With the new medallions, all the crew knew our names and who we belonged with. And we could find each other, generally. Embarking and disembarking was so easy with doing all the paper work before getting to the ship and having the medallions on. They say there were over 3000 passengers but we didn't see them! Except for the ...
BREAKFAST
Most of the food in the buffet was COLD. The toast, English muffins, and bagels were run through an automated toaster when the buffet was opened and were served for the next several hours. Fried eggs were also cooked earlier and the warming pans delivered either cold or luke warm eggs. The only made to order item were the omelets, and they were great!
LUNCH & DINNER
Again ...
Mothers 90th birthday, port is local/easy drive, like the ship overall, always enjoy the Riviera. We have sailed on the Royal 8 times and enjoy the ship. It's not as nice as the Emerald and such, as the layout of this ship is awkward. Having the open deck on 7, is quite enjoyable for most people.. They Royal forces you to stay inside, unless you go up to deck 16, which is often too windy/cold. ...
My wife was invited by Princess Players Club with an unbelievable price for this cruise and we could not refuse. First time with medallion, best feature for starters is door unlocked came down to my cabin with a bowl of fries and a drink while riding my scooter so no fiddling with cruise card just open door. I found one very big downside to this beautiful ship, NO usb charging ports in the room. I ...
EXCELLENT IMPROVEMENT BY PRINCESS CRUISE LINES AS AN ELITE MEMBER
We never thought princess would have outstanding service & abundance of variety & quality food. They had 4 or 5 different buffet line that never seems to be crowed we planned to do anytime dining but after tasting the quality food in the lido we had enjoyed our meals at the buffet.
The royal princess decor was beautiful and ...
Overall score would be closer to 4 than 3 stars.
Royal Princess was a solid traditional cruise ship and experience for their great service and good food. As a couple in their mid 30's, we felt we were the youngest on the ship and most of the activities/clientele weren't really catered to us(which is fine because we expected this) but I would not recommend this cruise line for anyone under 40 ...
My mom, her four children and their spouses celebrated mom on the Royal Princess. We all enjoyed the amazing shows, attended Leo Rossi’s fun and informative lectures, and enjoyed two wine tastings. All the servers and staff were friendly and fun!! Our waiter Frederand Corpuz, Assistant waiter, Lee Cruz and our stateroom stewart Agnelo we’re so helpful, friendly and fun!! Great experience. We ...