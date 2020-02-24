"This is my 26th review for Cruise Critic. Unlike some reviewers that join this group just to complain about a bad experience, I have, for the past 10+ years felt obliged to write about my cruise experiences. I am a..."Read More
When arriving to the terminal, NCL has taken the step of having a "free" Covid 19 test preformed on ALL passengers before being allowed to embark. LOL! NCL Gem was amazing, we did the Western Cruise and the food was top notch, the entertainment was awesome, The Duo show, Kinky Boots, The Comedian and much more were ALL AWESOME! The crew is wonderful, we gave out $5 bills & singles to the staff, ...
We just had a fantastic time on this Cruise on the Norwegian GEM out of Miami departing August 29th and wanted to rave about the great job NCL did!!!!
They made us feel safe and sound given their vaccination requirements and CVS testing right there at the dock before being able to board. The staff wore masks and had strict protocols onboard with sanitizing agents and cleaning products to make ...
My wife and I cruised on the Norwegian Gem from 8/15 to 8/22/21. This review reflects our experience: we felt safe and had a fantastic time. I strongly recommend this Norwegian cruise!
This was the first NCL cruise out of Miami in over a year. We picked this cruise for several reasons. Firstly, it was our 30th wedding anniversary. We cruised NCL for our honeymoon and for our 10-year, but it had ...
We decided to take a last-minute cruise out of Miami on the Gem. This was the first sailing after Covid. I have to say that the process of Embarkment was excellent! The ship although old was very clean and well maintained. It is a smaller ship, so getting from one end to the other was fairly easy. The staff was amazing, and the specialty dining was definitely worth it. I would go on this ship ...
Just got off the Gem today. What a wonderful cruise! In no particular order, here are my observations after a very satisfying week! Let me preface this by saying we were in The Haven and so were able to skip many of the usual lines and were escorted to our dinners and excursions. Let me tell you, that once you go Haven, you will never want to go back. But enough of that...
1) Pre-board ...
New terminal is gorgeous and check in , with 100% testing went quickly and smoothly. The crew from the Captain on down seemed really happy to be back at sea. The crew staff were all very helpful in attending to your needs. The buffet was "self serve" and it seemed to be business as usual. No special "pandemic conditions" after we got underway. The only exceptions were the crew were masked and ...
NCL Gem Review 3/6/2020 through 3/16/2020
Sorry, this is a long one.
I almost did not write it. I mean with so many more serious things on our minds lately. But then I thought, this cruise was exceptional and maybe people need to hear that.
4 Adults in the Garden Villa Suite 14000.
Both my husband and I are platinum plus latitude members.
We had booked an H3 months prior but once ...
We enjoyed getting away to the warmth of the Caribbean and overall enjoyed our cruise very much. Getting on the ship in New York was tedious since they were diligently checking all passports to see if people came from or traveled to the Corona Virus infected areas. It took over two hours to be processed and by that time the only area open for lunch was the buffet which my husband and I had ...
The Norwegian Gem was a wonderful ship to get away from the winter blahs in Ohio. We traveled to plenty of warm sunshiny ports with great people and great weather. The ship is small which I like. I meet numerous people and saw them several times throughout the cruise and we would talk like lifetime friends. Everyone was happy and worked their butts off to serve you and make the cruise the best ...
Just returned on Friday. The ship is the perfect size. We had very smooth seas. The specialty restaurants were hit or miss. First time to Cagney it was extremely crowded but service was good. Next visit we waited over an hour for entree. We cancelled our third visit. LeBistro was always good. Husband had Escargot . Said it was delicious. I favor their lamb chops. Moderno was good and salad bar ...