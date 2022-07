Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We chose this cruise because we were told that the cruise was the same as all of the carnival cruises we have taken. They were not even close! My husband and I actually lost weight on this cruise because as it turns out the dairy products on the cruise are UHT (dairy) not pasteurized and as it turns out we had to have salads for most of our meals as it was the only thing I was not allergic to. ...