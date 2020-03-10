"Unless you specify, a taxi/Lyft/Uber will take you to the original "cruise ship terminal" which is pier 66.Don't get waylaid: Celebrity boards their ships from Pier 91, not Pier 66 (used by Norwegian and Oceana Cruises)...."Read More
Nightmare embarkation, no so-called health check as noted by Celebrity. Ship looks and feels old both on the interior and exterior. Outside areas rusting and missing paint. Wood surfaces, tables, stairs etc. were worn to the point where the finish was completely gone and rubber strips for traction on the stairs were peeling off. The back center wooden stairs from deck 14 to 15 were left flooded to ...
I chose Celebrity after being bumped at the last minute from a June 1 sailing of Cunard's Queen Elizabeth due to "staffing issues", despite being a Cunard Platinum World Club member. I chose Celebrity over Princess and Holland America because Celebrity is supposedly a "cut above" Princess in particular. (Tried Princess twice .. never again!)
PRICE: I feel like I got a pretty good deal on a ...
From the moment we boarded the Solstice until the day we departed, the crew of the Solstice gave us an exceptional cruising experience. Yes, as some people have said, the interior of the ship is dated and she is ready for her retrofitting to a Retreat vessel. But hat being said, some older furniture and a few carpet stains could not ruin our voyage. We ate in Luminae as we stayed in a Suite, ...
Second time to Alaska, but first time on Celebrity. The ship is in great shape with the only exception being the mini bars. In most cases, based on our informal elevator survey these can't be called refrigerated at all. If you need that for medical or other reasons be aggressive early. They don't have spare units or anyone that can fix them as best we can tell. Even with all the empty rooms ...
After having great cruises on both the newer Edge & the Apex ships we were totally dissatisfied with the run down interior of the Ocean View Cafe and the Sky Lounge. The furniture had stains, torn chairs, ripped drapes and some of the glass windows were so dirty you could barely see out of them. My wife & I thought Celebrity was a luxurious brand. We never saw even once, not one bar waiter in the ...
We decided to splurge on the Retreat with a Sky Suite and Luminae Restaurant. Worth every dollar, Premium Beverage Package enables you to choose from plenty of wbtg and spirits, beers. Host Service in suite and Housekeeping was outstanding. I even had a personalized cake waiting in our suite with rose petals!
Luminae staff was Four Seasons level, hostess Roxana, Somm Angga and Server Aaron ...
Don't get waylaid: Celebrity boards their ships from Pier 91, not Pier 66 (used by Norwegian and Oceana Cruises). We were not clearly given this info. The two locations are miles apart. Unless you specify, a taxi/Lyft/Uber will take you to the original "cruise ship terminal" which is pier 66. There is no shuttle from there to the correct pier 91. When we finally reached the correct pier, another ...
My new Daughter in Law chose this cruise. She and my son were on their honeymoon and I accompanied with my other son. We had an amazing cruise. She had never cruised before but both my sons had taken a Carnival cruise years ago. She loved cruising. We all had so much fun. The ship was very clean and the crew went over the top to please us. I always felt very safe onboard. I think there were ...
We flew from London to Auckland via Emirates. Everything ran as per schedule and we arrived in New Zealand 3 days prior to the cruise. It took about an hour or so to go through immigration and customs before leaving the airport. However apart from usual bag checks no other checks like temperature monitoring were being carried out at the airport. We were transferred to our central Auckland hotel ...
However prior to embarkation, I had attempted to register on the Celebrity email log on pages that my wife was Gluten intolerant and that she would need a Gluten free diet. Having cruised in the Princess and P & O lines, that was a simple option to highlight ...