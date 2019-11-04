"If you have any doubts don’t believe everything you read, give them a go first, they offer excellent value for money , particularly for families and the not so seasoned cruiser.MSC upgraded us on request at the reception to an Aurea suite, a huge balcony room with a bath...."Read More
Msc Fantasia is the greatest ship in the Msc fleet. It is so much better than the new floating shopping malls. Both experienced passengers and crew members love this ship, as it has a unique, wonderful atmosphere.
There is not much to say about this cruise. It was perfect. The entire crew was great, the food excellent, the ship beautiful and well-kept. The original Yacht Club on Fantasia is ...
This was my first cruise and it has put me off them. The attitude of the staff was disgusting and rude. The cruise was a rip of with alot of hidden extras and then when we complained about being charged extra we were told we were lying and they believed their staff. The kids club didn't have much entertainment or set activities and our children found it boring. We upgraded to the easy plus drink ...
We have had a fantastic cruise aboard MSC Fantasia. Everything was perfect. A beautiful ship as always with MSC. Really outstanding service from the crew. There were few guests aboard and the crew made up, by going the extra mile to make us all laugh and feel welcome and entertained.
One person in particular impressed me, this is a young man on his first contract and 23 years old called Adi ...
I have to say that I am not a fan of short cruises during school holidays and my recent cruise on the MSC Fantasia confirmed this. Firstly I commend MSC for the cleanliness and the overall level of maintenance of this older ship. The crew – as on all cruises I have taken were welcoming, full of smiles and ready to go out of their way to satisfy cruisers. Being a round-robin Mediterranean trip ...
Sailed with a friend on this winter sailing round the Med from Barcelona, and can't recommend MSC Yacht Club experience enough.
From the moment you arrive and make your self know to any of the butlers, you will have the most beautiful time, MSC beat any other cruise line, hands down with the attention to detail and service for YC guests.
We booked a YC Grand Suite, which was originally just ...
Subject: Our experience on board the MSC Fantasia cruise ship.
Embarkation in Genoa (Italy) on November 2, 2019, disembarkation November 20
2019 in Santos (Brazil).
On November 2, 2019 we flew with the KLM to Milan. That went well.
Then we drove a shuttle bus to Genoa, a journey of more than 2 hours.
We had a cup of coffee on the plane around 10 a.m. and then nothing more.
We did ...
This was not my first cruise with MSC,in fact it was about my 7th or 8th mostly transatlantic from Santos, Brazil to Europe apart from one to the Caribbean. Prior to this I had done a mini cruises with Fred Olsen. To be honest,after my first cruise with MSC in 2013 I was quite impressed and wanted to go again,which I did more or less ever year following. In 2014 cruising again from Brazil to ...
We were all waiting a large warehouse type building up to 6 hours to acess ship!! No explanation, no apologises. Then once on the ship, we were ordered to take part in the health and safety exercise, when most of us were exhausted and hungry. Organisation in disembarking for excursions, were chaotic & disorganised. An excursion to Rio was not included as part of the itinerary. Sorry, there was an ...
I have been on eight cruises and have cruised with Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Carnival, Costa, and Viking River. All have been great. This MSC cruise, however, would turn anyone against cruising.
I chose this cruise because it began in Buenos Aires and featured two days in Rio de Janeiro, the two places I most wanted to see in South America. What MSC does not tell you is that this ship is ...
Veteran cruiser this was our 5th with MSC. Sadly they seem to be going backwards with Entertainment, food and service.
I gave this review 2 stars, out of the dozen or so cruises I have taken this was by far the least enjoyable.
This is the reason for each star I knocked off.
1. Lets start with entertainment. It was bad, the shows they put on were cheap and the crew performing were poor. ...