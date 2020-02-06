"This was the first sailing for the ship in 2 years and despite a few issues (late clarification on required testing & ArriveCAN and spotty internet for the first day or so), it was a great cruise.Juneau - Premier Whale Watching / Mendenhall Glacier tour with Juneau Tours...."Read More
This was my 3rd cruise to Alaska and first roundtrip from Seattle. I booked after receiving a great offer on a solo rate when this ship was moved from Australia to Alaska. This was the first sailing for the ship in 2 years and despite a few issues (late clarification on required testing & ArriveCAN and spotty internet for the first day or so), it was a great cruise. Alaska never fails to impress. ...
Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
Close to home, part of a group we have travelled on many times (Princess, Cunard, P & O International & Holland America), but this was all so different.
Before we left we received an email that stated there would be extra health checks, what a joke, we signed a piece of paper & we were on board. Our biggest shock was there was no hand sanitation enforcement, didn't happen until the last few ...
My wife booked the cruise this time and did very well as always.
The Splendor is a very nice ship which we were pleased to be aboard.
We sailed at a very turmultuous time with covid19 on the rise.
I cannot praise the staff highly enough on this. Their diligance and professionalism was fantastic in every way.
Yes we missed several ports that were planned But at no fault of Carnival, ...
Best to just do in point form.
Most of other reviews I have read are all true.
Bad points.
Ship has strangest decor like the Spirit and Legend, different lets say.
Entertainment started out good, but faded rapidly as cruise went on.
Sanitation was non existent for 7 days, then suddenly it's a priority ( obviously lots of people became sick).
Dinner at the bistro was sad, very ...
We Chose this ship as we were under the impression that after having a recent refit etc and having been on Carnival Legend we actually thought Splendor would be great, how mistaken were we. The embarkation and disembarkation processes were not too bad but they were the only good things. The whole boat was filthy when we first boarded and when we got to our cabin we had asked for two single beds ...
Decided that as this was a fun ship we would take our youngest daughter and eldest grandson with us. We were so looking forward to the experience but unfortunately we were a little underwhelmed. The colour scheme of the ship reminded us of Willy Wonka - tacky. We were advised four days before the cruise that the Isle of Pines was not allowing cruise ships to dock. (Coronavirus). We were diverted ...
I did not enjoy this experience. Over crowded, badly organised from the beginning. Our first thing was the master. We had to stand around waiting for so long some of the elderly were starting to get ill. Then our first meal in the Gold Pearl, was a disaster, giving us food we didn’t order. A storm meant we missed out on Port Arthur so we were in Hobart for two days. I thought they could have ...
Tacky decor, way too much pink. The ship was meant to have been recently refurbed but I don't know what they refurbed because things in the rooms were broken (lamps, bedside tables). The mirror in the bathroom had been moved however the old holes werent patched.
The staff were not friendly, apart from the cabin staff and the 3 staff we had in the dining room.
The food was absolutely ...
My 4 day cruise to Morton islands leaving sydney the 6th Feb.The service in the restaurants was great and the food but that's where it stops, too many bogans swearing and drunken people. The dress code was poor and not much entertaiment during the day and found the staff not happy compared to the P& O staff. There was no control over handwashing at the buffet and before you enter the boarding on ...