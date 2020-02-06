Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

We Chose this ship as we were under the impression that after having a recent refit etc and having been on Carnival Legend we actually thought Splendor would be great, how mistaken were we. The embarkation and disembarkation processes were not too bad but they were the only good things. The whole boat was filthy when we first boarded and when we got to our cabin we had asked for two single beds ...