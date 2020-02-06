  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival Splendor Cruise Reviews

Creek Street in Ketchikan.
Bald Eagle near the pier at Icy Strait Point.
Humpback whales at Icy Strait Point.
Sea lions seen on the whale watching tour in Juneau.
Featured Review
Great Cruise to Alaska
This was the first sailing for the ship in 2 years and despite a few issues (late clarification on required testing & ArriveCAN and spotty internet for the first day or so), it was a great cruise.Juneau - Premier Whale Watching / Mendenhall Glacier tour with Juneau Tours....
JT1962

JT1962

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Great Cruise to Alaska

Review for Carnival Splendor to Alaska

User Avatar
JT1962
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 3rd cruise to Alaska and first roundtrip from Seattle. I booked after receiving a great offer on a solo rate when this ship was moved from Australia to Alaska. This was the first sailing for the ship in 2 years and despite a few issues (late clarification on required testing & ArriveCAN and spotty internet for the first day or so), it was a great cruise. Alaska never fails to impress. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Don't do it

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
ddd0001
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Lack of hand sanitation & many other things

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
BOBBYDOG
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Close to home, part of a group we have travelled on many times (Princess, Cunard, P & O International & Holland America), but this was all so different. Before we left we received an email that stated there would be extra health checks, what a joke, we signed a piece of paper & we were on board. Our biggest shock was there was no hand sanitation enforcement, didn't happen until the last few ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Thank you Carnival.

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
Cliffy73
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My wife booked the cruise this time and did very well as always. The Splendor is a very nice ship which we were pleased to be aboard. We sailed at a very turmultuous time with covid19 on the rise. I cannot praise the staff highly enough on this. Their diligance and professionalism was fantastic in every way. Yes we missed several ports that were planned But at no fault of Carnival, ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

10 nights to the Islands

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
Astro Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Best to just do in point form. Most of other reviews I have read are all true. Bad points. Ship has strangest decor like the Spirit and Legend, different lets say. Entertainment started out good, but faded rapidly as cruise went on. Sanitation was non existent for 7 days, then suddenly it's a priority ( obviously lots of people became sick). Dinner at the bistro was sad, very ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Never Again

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
Naibob
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We Chose this ship as we were under the impression that after having a recent refit etc and having been on Carnival Legend we actually thought Splendor would be great, how mistaken were we. The embarkation and disembarkation processes were not too bad but they were the only good things. The whole boat was filthy when we first boarded and when we got to our cabin we had asked for two single beds ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

First time cruiser and a little disappointed.

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
Lethal61
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Decided that as this was a fun ship we would take our youngest daughter and eldest grandson with us. We were so looking forward to the experience but unfortunately we were a little underwhelmed. The colour scheme of the ship reminded us of Willy Wonka - tacky. We were advised four days before the cruise that the Isle of Pines was not allowing cruise ships to dock. (Coronavirus). We were diverted ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Porthole

Traveled with children

Too crowded, very disappointed

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
Alison 2020
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I did not enjoy this experience. Over crowded, badly organised from the beginning. Our first thing was the master. We had to stand around waiting for so long some of the elderly were starting to get ill. Then our first meal in the Gold Pearl, was a disaster, giving us food we didn’t order. A storm meant we missed out on Port Arthur so we were in Hobart for two days. I thought they could have ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Tacky decor, unfriendly staff

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
BarrR
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Tacky decor, way too much pink. The ship was meant to have been recently refurbed but I don't know what they refurbed because things in the rooms were broken (lamps, bedside tables). The mirror in the bathroom had been moved however the old holes werent patched. The staff were not friendly, apart from the cabin staff and the 3 staff we had in the dining room. The food was absolutely ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Boring

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
lucky elvis
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My 4 day cruise to Morton islands leaving sydney the 6th Feb.The service in the restaurants was great and the food but that's where it stops, too many bogans swearing and drunken people. The dress code was poor and not much entertaiment during the day and found the staff not happy compared to the P& O staff. There was no control over handwashing at the buffet and before you enter the boarding on ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

