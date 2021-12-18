Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Southern

We chose this cruise for the itinerary. As I understand it, our cruise was the first of this itinerary to actually make all of its scheduled stops since the Omicron spike. We had no known cases of Covid on the ship our week by staff or cruisers. That was great. Most people followed the masking requirements for the first part of the week but got sick of it later in the week Our room was a suite ...