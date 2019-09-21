A big thank you to everyone on MSC Sinfonia for unforgettable experience. Service provided in every part of the ship is excellent, cleanliness immaculate and entertainment superb. I am very grateful to Disco Bar team: Kennet, Adhi, Wirwan and Bayu for their assistance, they work in different sections on the ship throughout the day and administer guests orders instantly. I also would like to say ...
Imagine a ship with a weird design, everything is turned inward, the window views of some bars are blocked by equipment and always close the blinds of all windows at night. To see the sea you have to go to the pool deck and face the wind and mud. On the 6th floor deck there are side aisles, but there are no chairs to sit and read a book. Imagine that the service has no standard, indicating the ...
Poor customer service information we were due to start sailing from Venice on 23rd of November 2019, instead we were put on a coach travelled 2.5 hours to Trieste without prior notices
Buffet restaurant not enough capabilities so often have to queue for sitting at breakfast and at lunch. Choice of food poor and not nicely cooked. The buffet restaurant is cramped and if wanted omelette one needs ...
We chose the Sinfonia for our November cruise as we'd had a brilliant experience on the same ship in May. Unfortunately, six months is a lifetime for this ship.
Departing from Venice, the embarkation was chaotic, unlike the earlier easy and almost seamless experience in Genoa. Not enough staff and a shoving of Italians all trying to push past made the experience one to forget.
The lifeboat ...
We chose MSC cruises based on their "family friendly" policies and although the reviews weren't great we were willing to give it a go.
I have previously cruised with many other lines, however these were all pre-children and so i was interested to see if this was going to be a good way to travel with a small child.
I will state that not all my findings were within MSC's control and some ...
Have been on many cruises and tried this line for the first time. Wasn't impressed. Also have been dealing with customer service for a finance issue. They've been terrible. These guys are as disorganized as could be. I would not cruise with MSC again because I wasn't impressed with the cruise. But I definitely wouldn't take a chance with them after what we've been through with customer service. ...
I will not cruise with this line or ship again the staff were rude as was the service in general, the food was not good and the entertainment was even worse, there were only three staff members that were worthy of note, a girl named Anne Carolina Silvera our table waiter called Muliaty and the cabin person (cannot remember his name), they were helpful and did their job amicably and all received a ...
Just returned from an amazing cruise on Sinfonia. I’ve cruised Celebrity, Scenic, Royal Caribbean and P&O and I can say MSC were fantastic. Food was absolutely delicious, the Italians know how to cook. I can only assume others have killed their tastebuds if they didn’t like the food. Please ignore negative comments about the food, it’s simply not true. Yes the itinerary is tight but that is no ...
This was my 50th birthday treat. Unfortunately the embarkation was terrible. We were made to wait 2.5 hours in the terminal (felt like cattle shed) before boarding (no organisation just all gathered like being at a concert) Compared to other cruise liners this was disgraceful. Staff on board were not that friendly to start with and I think they had so many complaints they had to make an effort, ...
This cruise started from Venice and started out badly - the embarkation process was a nightmare. It took us just over 2 and a half hours of standing around with little assistance from MSC personnel.
The food was not great either in our view - certainly in the main evening dining. It could have been better prepared, more spices and attention to the taste. I know the kitchens cook for 2000+ ...