"We have cruised on Princess, Carnival and one other Royal Caribbean cruise. I chose this cruise and this ship because I wanted to try a mega ship for the experience and I chose a Central Park balcony because no..."
blueridgemama
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
I won a lottery to allow us free passage on this cruise. It was a Simulation out of Bayone NJ as a "Royal Comeback"
This was my first time cruising with the RCCL and so I was 1 excited to be back at sea, 2 excited to try a new line, 3 excited to try a new port and port of call.
Of course the staff of RCCL was very particular in following the CDC prescribed protocols for the return to ...
PROS
The ship was incredible
Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board
Lots of room around the pools
Lots to do while on board
Solarium was nice
Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic
Ice show was good
Aqua show was good
Cats was ok
Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant
CONS
Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
Heard it was great but honestly it is too big and we don’t smoke and think they should place smoking section anywhere except wher the two main bars on the swimming pools are located. Every time you went to get the over priced drink you had to walk through the smoking area to get it.
The beds are terrible, the repair had to be made to our balcony door because of wind noise.
It took 3 request ...
I wanted to write a quick little review for any parents travelling with young children. Under 2! I found this hard to find when I was reading reviews prior to cruising.
My first piece of advice is to travel with family. We made the mistake of not bringing our parents and we wished every day that we would have. I think our trip would have been waaay more relaxing if we had done this.
We ...
We wanted to experience one of the big ships in the Oasis class, since we had never sailed on one of these bigger ships. We chose this ship because we liked the itinerary of sea days mixed with port days and this ship was recently refurbished. Also, I believe that Miami is a beautiful port and we have friends to see there. We chose a junior suite for this cruise, which we enjoyed. (Side note-it ...
We chose this cruise because of the Kids Sail Free promo. We spent the night before at a hotel close to the airport, so no worries about bad weather or delayed flights--important, coming from New England. This was our first cruise and I definitely think the ship spoiled us! Embarkation was pretty easy, and they let us on even though we arrived earlier than our allotted time due to the limited ...
We were invited as guests of our son and his wife on this cruise. We have sailed RCI in the past (platinum members) and have always had a good experience. This cruise, aboard the Oasis, was the BEST!
We are senior citizens and I was a little apprehensive about the size of the ship. It turned out to be all for naught as we never felt crowded or rushed. Even the elevators were readily ...
We booked this cruise at the last minute and we got a very good price. The ship was recently remodeled and over all they did a good job. The Windjammer and solarium restaurants were dirty the few times we used them with so many tables which were not cleared, and booths and chairs not wiped down. The food in the main dining room was good and service excellent. I was disappointed that the ice ...
The cruise was amazing. The food in the dining room was very good especially the brunch. I didnt feel like I was on a cruise more like I was at the Mall of America. Being an avid Princess cruiser I found myself not knowing what to do. The shows wete great but long. Cats was wonderful..The boardwalk ws plenty of fun always. Loved the Nextcruise office was oen all day. Casino was wonderful.Loved the ...
We have cruised on Princess, Carnival and one other Royal Caribbean cruise. I chose this cruise and this ship because I wanted to try a mega ship for the experience and I chose a Central Park balcony because no other cruise line offers these types of staterooms.
Embarcation: Easiest embarcation of any cruise we've been on. We were on the ship in record time.
First impression: Wow! Did not ...