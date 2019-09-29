During 28.04.2022 I was on a cruise on the MSC ship with the name of OPERA. We were very impressed with everything there was: the staff were kind and well trained .... ARDIKA served us in the restaurant at table 516 and together with his assistant they were at the height offering us services at the highest and select level (very well trained, gentlemen, welcoming and understanding, with healthy ...
We read all the reviews. We have a balcony cabin it is great, yes the shower is small but really it is good.
The staff have been fantastic
The food is good, really good. The buffers have everything thing you could need
The beds are comfortable and bangs fit under the beds
This is our second msc cruise and it is just plain good Value
When we read the reviews we were suspicious, ...
It had a very good itinerary of destinations, at the right time for our plans.
The destinations were great. The ship was very clean and comfortable. The food was awful. Very little selection, very slow service, very bland tasting, very little portions, very plain food. The pizza and baked fish were good.
Everything was for sale - that normally comes standard with most quality cruises. ...
The excursions were fairly good and so was the food and servers. Everything else was horrible. The beauty salon was awful, terrible communication skills and high pressure staff, like your money was their personal piggy bank. The cabin steward was obviously so badly trained he put dirty sheets with bedbugs on the bed. The Reception staff customer service skills were horrible, assumptions like ...
Ship is very much understaffed and absolutely not able to offer good cruise for such big number of passengers onboard. Obviously company is trying to save money on all aspects, including food, number of their employees, entertainment variety, and so on.
Dining area on deck 11 is crowded without place to sit, so only way to eat is to take plate outside or in a room.
Automatic hand disinfect ...
The ship is very unorganized.
The food was the same every day.
Front desk clerk named Barbara Uchiyama was always scowling and treating guests without the least education and attention.
The tours were disorganized.
The guides hired by MSC knew almost nothing about the tours, reaching the height of not wanting to take us to the Mount of Olives in Israel because he preferred to take ...
I picked this cruise for the price as a solo traveller as I thought the itinerary was good for the time of the year (Dec), overall I got good value for money as the ship was clean and the crew hard working. The food in the buffet was good Italian fare with hotdogs and burgers always a favourite for the kids and grown up's alike. The big let down for me was the standard of food in the restaurants ...
Chose this cruise as it was a bargain. 2 x nights in Venice, 5 x day med cruise, 1 x night in Genoa. We had obstructed outside cabin. Opera is a very clean and tidy ship with an excellent crew. We purchased a drink package that was 29 euros plus service charge per night. I think we broke even and possibly drunk more than we would have done if we had just paid for drinks as we went. The ...
This was our first cruise with M.S.C. cruises and we chose this cruise for the itinerary not the ship. Before we booked our cruise we looked on various websites for reviews on the Opera but there was not many, and what there was were not very good. The majority of the passengers were from Italy as you would expect as this cruise line is Italian and sailing from Venice. If anyone is looking for a ...
Never ever again will I ever step foot on this cruise company!!!! One activity every hour. For 2500 passengers!!! Boring! Not enough restaurants to feed people resulting in very long queues with a lot of angry people! Rude and extremely ignorant staff!!! A lady fainted in front of me and not one staff member went to help her! This ship is unsafe as the crew have no idea of what they are ...