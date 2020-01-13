  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Norwegian Jewel Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2285 reviews
16 Awards
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
2285 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great Cruise
"Prior to online checkin we had bought video supervised tests to use at our hotel in Vancouver.Other than a complete mess around COVID testing at embarkation, during online checkin it required that we arrange a time with Eurofins for testing and NCL covered the cost...."Read More
hdkash avatar

hdkash

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

1-10 of 2,285 Norwegian Jewel Cruise Reviews

Great Cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
hdkash
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Other than a complete mess around COVID testing at embarkation, during online checkin it required that we arrange a time with Eurofins for testing and NCL covered the cost. We arrived and met blank stare about Eurofins, we had to into downtown Vancouver and pay $75 for tests. Prior to online checkin we had bought video supervised tests to use at our hotel in Vancouver. We had not heard a word from ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

A cruise I will always remember!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
stjohnbeachlover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise left Sydney at the end of February when the coronavirus was just getting started and had not really impacted most countries. There were less than 30 cases in Australia and less than 100 in the United States at that time. The day before we departed we received an email from Norwegian that stated our itinerary had been changed and we would be compensated with a 25% refund and 25% credit ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

The entire crew on this ship was so helpful and gracious under extreme circumst

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
rscales2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The crew should get an award from NCL they worked so hard. Some of them haven’t seen their families in months. Even though I didn’t go to many ports out of my 29 cruises on NCL I have never had a better experience. I almost didn’t want to leave but the circumstances on land made me want to go home. The food was Great I had the free at sea dining along with me being a Platinum member includes 7 ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Ordinary

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Zorto145
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because a Royal Caribbean cruise we’d booked due to leave Singapore was cancelled three days before departure due to COVID-19. I had already travelled to Sydney ready to fly to Singapore and felt fortunate to find this cruise to Burnie, Tasmania, Melbourne and the South Island of New Zealand. Why anyone would include Burnie on any itinerary is beyond belief. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

Not bad for a good value solo cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
marlowman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Jewel, this was cruise 60 for me. Been to New Zealand many times. Embarkation and disembarkation was long and delayed due to port authorities and health checks for the Coronavirus. Not fault of Norwegian, There was an outbreak of gastro which made the bistro and main dining room difficult as everything was handled and served by staff. Everything was disinfected over and over. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside

Average cruise, some good, some not so good

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
sc_parry
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall: Average Cruise and the highlight was the day cruising the Sounds. The Sounds are spectacular and cruising was a great way to see a small portion of them. Dining: We never do up charge dining, we paid for an all inclusive why would you pay even more? The main dining rooms were average to below average. There was not one shrimp dish, appetizer or entree, on the menu for the entire ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Great NZ cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MileHighBill
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did an Auckland to Sydney cruise on the Jewel from Feb 4th to 14th. We choose this cruise because of the number of stops in New Zealand. We favor Celebrity, but picked this for the itinerary. We had been on NCL a couple times years ago and were never impressed. However, we were quite pleased with the Jewel and this cruise. I believe it has been refurbished fairly recently, so that probably ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Comparison to prior cruise experience

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Rrb99
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Incredible weather.   Between riding buses and a rental car for  six weeks from Cape Reinga to Wanaka in New Zealand, the only rain I had was for about an hour driving between Greymouth and Arthur's Pass.  How lucky is that ?!  I saw Queenstown on a previous visit, and highly recommend it and the bus tour to Milford Sound.   The road into the Sound is great. It has been a few years since I took ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside

Amazing New Zealand, great ship, great fun

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MkeCruzn
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We selected this ship and itinerary because we wanted to visit this part of the world for the first time. Cruising seemed an ideal way to see a lot of New Zealand including the sounds on the South Island. We planned our own air since we wanted to stay an extra few days in Auckland at the beginning and Sydney at the end. More on this later. The Norwegian Jewel was just refurbished and it’s clean ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Large Balcony

Best ship in the NCL fleet

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
okema
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 3rd cruise on the NCL Jewel and it did not disappoint. I am a solo traveler and NCL is the best for solos. I always get an oceanview cabin on deck 5 midship. So comfortable and close to mid and forward elevators always quiet. Our solo activity leader was awesome making dinners for the group getting group seat at the shows and making sure we all had a good time. The activities ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

