Celebrity Xpedition Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
174 reviews
26 Awards
Giant tortoises
This is a pair of courting blue footed boobies
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
174 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
50th wedding anniversary.
"Our j.w. Marriott pre cruise hotel beautiful. nice city tour.Equator is interesting.excellent food. flight without problems. Our transfer to pier very short. welcomed to the boat by staff,. our adventure..."
rowettg avatar

rowettg

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 174 Celebrity Xpedition Cruise Reviews

TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to South America

User Avatar
Corinnnnn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Galapagos southern loop was exceptional. Traveling with reduced capacity made for a very intimate expedition. The food, service, and accommodations were beautiful. I completely understand and appreciate the care and concern from island to island, as we were asked to wash off our shoes, each time, so no seeds or poop could be transferred to another island. The talks were invaluable and ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Stateroom

50th wedding anniversary.

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to Galapagos

User Avatar
rowettg
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our j.w. Marriott pre cruise hotel beautiful. nice city tour.Equator is interesting.excellent food. flight without problems. Our transfer to pier very short. welcomed to the boat by staff,. our adventure started,Most people around 40 -70.Since there was only 48 of us we had plenty of room on the boat. naturist on board that joined you for meals. All 5 were very good. The food very good. Lobster, ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom

Incredible Experience

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to South America

User Avatar
PhilnPhil
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Our cruise on Xpedition was a celebration of my 40th birthday, and the trip truly exceeded expectations. From the exceptional staff to the fresh local food on board, we thoroughly enjoyed our vacation. Xpedition is a relatively old ship by modern cruise standards, but she has aged well and is lovingly maintained. We were surprised how much she felt like a true Celebrity ship just on a much ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom

Strenuous But One Will Always Remember

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to South America

User Avatar
ny-outdoorsman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a bucket list item for me and my friend. I wanted to see what Darwin saw in 1835, and he wanted to see the Galapagos tortoises, since he has two "normal size" tortoises as pets. Our wives had no interest in going, so we shared a room together. We wanted to spend time in Quito, Ecuador, so opted for the time in Quito before and after the islands. We flew into Quito from our ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Stateroom

A Bucket List Xperience!

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to Galapagos

User Avatar
Petersonfcu
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I did the Western loop of the Galapagos on the Xpedition. The cruise was wonderful, meeting or exceeding all of our expectations. A detailed review follows. My wife and I generally look for values when we cruise. We try to book mainline cruise trips for $100 or less per person per day. Needless to say, there is no such option in the Galapagos. The best “deal” we could find ...
Sail Date: January 2019

An amazing cruise

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to South America

User Avatar
Sandra G
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with Celebrity a few times and almost all of our experiences have been excellent. This trip was no different. Although the ship is going for a complete refit this year, it was kept in good order and well organised. Our room was well designed, so although smaller than large ship cabins, it was fine. All of the ship's staff are excellent, the service in the bar and dining room, rooms, ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom

Celebrity Xpedition Galapagos - WOW! XS 500

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to Galapagos

User Avatar
lisabickford
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We knew we would love the Galapagos, but we didn't know how much! My husband, my son and I shared cabin XS 500 on Xpedition and had a fantastic time. The ship focused on the activities, including snorkeling and hiking and we packed activities into each day. We were tired but happy when we got home. The crew and amenities were great and we feel we got good value for our money. I would go to ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Xpedition Suite with Veranda

You'll need a vacation after this cruise

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to South America

User Avatar
JimRussell
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Bucket list cruise. Crew was great and the onshore staff too. If you don't like the cattle call feel of the big ships, this for you. Two to three excursions a day will keep you busy and teach you how to get on and off the Zodiacs. Food not as lavish as the big ships but still very good and plentiful. Cabins are not huge, but they're comfortable. I've been on 20+ cruises, at least 7 or 8 on ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Premium Ocean View Stateroom

Great cruise, not sure of the value

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to South America

User Avatar
AlainL
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

As you probably know this ship will be refurbished and re done and a new one is taking its place, I believe, in 2020. The ship, thus, looks a little tired, but it is very clean. The state rooms are among the smallest I've seen, even the suites, but you won't spend a long time in the room. My only criticism would be the snorkeling equipment, the fins in particular are lacking, they don't have ...
Sail Date: June 2018

Traveled with children

Old tired ship that was too crowded

Review for Celebrity Xpedition to South America

User Avatar
LCW+HDW
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Very disappointed. Not up to Celebrity standard we expected. The ship was old and tired. Too many people on board for common rooms. Could not get seat during briefings. Had to wait in line for everything. Dining room crowded and poor lay out. Food was awful and service just OK. Service in our suite was lacking. Half the days we didn't get out snacks as promised. Room was dirty and never ...
Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Xpedition Suite with Veranda

