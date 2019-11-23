  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Holland America Line Westerdam Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1063 reviews
52 Awards
Last Gala night
"Explore Buddhist Temples" in Koh Samui was a great introduction to
The Westerdam wine program is very good. There are many choices of wines an
Our day in the cabana was very relaxing. The cabanas are one level above t
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
1063 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

1-10 of 1,063 Holland America Line Westerdam Cruise Reviews

Lots of issues - Mixed bag

Review for Westerdam to Alaska

User Avatar
Prescurrie
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We sailed on the Westerdam June 12-19 as part of a 13 person family trip. Here is a summary and highlights / lowlights: We are a couple in late 50’s with 2 of our kids (30, 27) and one of their spouses with us. Embarkation was at pier 91 in Seattle and was terrible. Despite doing verifly app, Canada app, doing pre-Covid test appropriately and completing Navigator app, Holland really ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

We survived and thrived on the Ship without a port odyssey

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
Holleyho
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I love Holland America more than ever! The first two weeks of the journey visiting Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam were spectacular! Then the (Coronavirus) hit the fan - and changed everything. We became a ship without a port after leaving Hong Kong. It was a terrible situation for our ship's captain and crew, and all of us travelers onboard, especially first time cruisers. They did ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Holland America was awesome despite a very difficult situation.

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
Kally Elizabeth
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this Asian cruise due to the itinerary (Ha!!)and visiting Vietnam was on our bucket list. Despite the Coronavirus situation, we thought the cruise was awesome.The Captain, cruise director, hotel director..and the entire crew were amazing. The passengers were kept informed of the ongoing changing situation and everyone ( passengers, as well as crew) became one big family supported each ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Great itinerary, wonderful service

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
disudds
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked the first 16 days of the Far East Discovery because of the amazing itinerary and we were not disappointed. From Singapore to Hong Kong, every port had something wonderful to offer. This was our 8th cruise and our first on Holland America. Unfortunately, the embarkation was horrible. We had a 12:00 check in but had to wait about two hours in the cruise terminal before we could check ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Are they all in training?

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
ktaveler2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have always dreamed of an aft cabin got one one the ship. At first glance we were very disappointed because if was so small, old, and dreary but at least we had an aft view but the veranda was filthy, covered in soot. I asked the cabin attendant if it could be swept at least but he said they don't clean it. Although the view was beautiful I could not sit there because of the filth. I would have ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Worste ever cruise

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
Dave Williams
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had a 24 day cruise on Zuderdam some years back and was okay. Now HAL have add on costs for everything. Food in Lido and Dining Room all unseasoned with the chicken, pork and beef all tasting the same as it was all cooked together. Sauces are added with a thimble measuring device and are also tastless. Entertainment mostly guest entertainers that get a free part of cruise. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Signature Superior Verandah Suite

Never again

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
Pltstravel
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Cabin: poorly working A/C, dripping with water on bedding. Moisture running of walls. Overhead bed hinges broken, bed leaning forward/downward. Bathtub would backup off and on. First couple days toilet didn’t work. Used washroom off exploration cafe, only to have urinal contents flush on pants and shoes. Staff knew of problem, but didn’t correct. Didn’t offer immediate help with clothes and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with children

Loved the Neptune cabin and perks.

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
daryllafferty
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first time in a Neptune Suite. We loved the convenience of the concierge just down the hall, the priority dining seating, and breakfast in the Pinnacle Restaurant. We originally signed up for a Signature Suite, but were offered an upgrade to a Neptune for just $250 each on a 15 day cruise. It was well worth it. It will be hard to cruise in anything less next time. My wife ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Neptune Deluxe Verandah Suite

Great people but lacking educational component

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
TravelDreamer75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was my second HAL cruise, and I have to say from the top my biggest disappointment was that there were no Educational lectures like I had my first cruise. If this is not a regular HAL experience, I apologize, but my first cruise had college professors in Geology and History that packed the theater with their amazing quality. We also had short language classes before ports to practice how to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Spacious ship

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
irainch8
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Booked this cruise for its itinerary to asia. Rooms are bigger than usual but Westerdam is smaller than other ships we have sailed with so we felt more rocking at sea. Service was excellent, our safe stopped working and they sent someone to fix it within 5 minutes. Food in the dining room was very good and much better than the Lido buffet. Pizza was good but pasta and lasagna were terrible in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

