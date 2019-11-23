We sailed on the Westerdam June 12-19 as part of a 13 person family trip. Here is a summary and highlights / lowlights:
We are a couple in late 50’s with 2 of our kids (30, 27) and one of their spouses with us.
Embarkation was at pier 91 in Seattle and was terrible. Despite doing verifly app, Canada app, doing pre-Covid test appropriately and completing Navigator app, Holland really ...
I love Holland America more than ever!
The first two weeks of the journey visiting Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam were spectacular!
Then the (Coronavirus) hit the fan - and changed everything.
We became a ship without a port after leaving Hong Kong. It was a terrible situation for our ship's captain and crew, and all of us travelers onboard, especially first time cruisers.
They did ...
We chose this Asian cruise due to the itinerary (Ha!!)and visiting Vietnam was on our bucket list. Despite the Coronavirus situation, we thought the cruise was awesome.The Captain, cruise director, hotel director..and the entire crew were amazing. The passengers were kept informed of the ongoing changing situation and everyone ( passengers, as well as crew) became one big family supported each ...
We booked the first 16 days of the Far East Discovery because of the amazing itinerary and we were not disappointed. From Singapore to Hong Kong, every port had something wonderful to offer. This was our 8th cruise and our first on Holland America.
Unfortunately, the embarkation was horrible. We had a 12:00 check in but had to wait about two hours in the cruise terminal before we could check ...
We have always dreamed of an aft cabin got one one the ship. At first glance we were very disappointed because if was so small, old, and dreary but at least we had an aft view but the veranda was filthy, covered in soot. I asked the cabin attendant if it could be swept at least but he said they don't clean it. Although the view was beautiful I could not sit there because of the filth. I would have ...
We had a 24 day cruise on Zuderdam some years back and was okay.
Now HAL have add on costs for everything. Food in Lido and Dining Room all unseasoned with the chicken, pork and beef all tasting the same as it was all cooked together.
Sauces are added with a thimble measuring device and are also tastless.
Entertainment mostly guest entertainers that get a free part of cruise. ...
Cabin: poorly working A/C, dripping with water on bedding. Moisture running of walls. Overhead bed hinges broken, bed leaning forward/downward. Bathtub would backup off and on. First couple days toilet didn’t work.
Used washroom off exploration cafe, only to have urinal contents flush on pants and shoes. Staff knew of problem, but didn’t correct. Didn’t offer immediate help with clothes and ...
This was our first time in a Neptune Suite. We loved the convenience of the concierge just down the hall, the priority dining seating, and breakfast in the Pinnacle Restaurant.
We originally signed up for a Signature Suite, but were offered an upgrade to a Neptune for just $250 each on a 15 day cruise. It was well worth it. It will be hard to cruise in anything less next time.
My wife ...
This was my second HAL cruise, and I have to say from the top my biggest disappointment was that there were no Educational lectures like I had my first cruise. If this is not a regular HAL experience, I apologize, but my first cruise had college professors in Geology and History that packed the theater with their amazing quality. We also had short language classes before ports to practice how to ...
Booked this cruise for its itinerary to asia. Rooms are bigger than usual but Westerdam is smaller than other ships we have sailed with so we felt more rocking at sea. Service was excellent, our safe stopped working and they sent someone to fix it within 5 minutes. Food in the dining room was very good and much better than the Lido buffet. Pizza was good but pasta and lasagna were terrible in the ...