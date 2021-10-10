"In practice, most people went to the dining room before making a reservation, then milled around waiting for their table to be ready.) One evening, a wonderful rock&roll ensemble played in the theater, yet their talents were usually wasted playing to 25 people in the ship's lobby...."Read More
We had not traveled on a Carnival cruise in about 8 years. Unfortunately, the level of service, amenities, and just plain safety concerns were much to be desired. Passengers were 'forced' to use the "Carnival Hub App" for all information. Wouldn't have been too bad if it worked. Many passengers had issues probably because of cell phone provider incompatibilities. We chose Anytime Dining and ...
I hope that the difficulties Carnival had on this cruise were the result of the pandemic period, and that time will heal these issues, but this was the worst cruise I've ever been on. So many things, large and small...the ship couldn't go to to one of the scheduled ports (my favorite port) because of mechanical problems, folks we sailed with had no hot water for about a day, food was way below ...
Once we arrived at the port, things moved pretty quickly. That wasn’t the case traveling on I-10 near New Orleans as all lanes were crawling with police escorting Mardi Gras floats to a parade. Ah, the joys of traveling from the Big Easy during Mardi Gras. The bathrooms were closed in the terminal and I get the impression that happens a lot. Also, although we arrived before noon, the first ...
This was our 3rd and 4th cruises on the Glory out of New Orleans. The first cruise was supposed to be to Grand Cayman and Jamaica, but a week or two before the cruise it was changed to Belize and Roatan. So we did back to back cruises to the same ports, Roatan, Belize and Cozumel. The second cruise was just in reverse, Cozumel, Belize and Roatan. This was our first time to Belize and Roatan. ...
Overall the experience was what you expect from a cruise aside from being kid friendly. Out of the six hot tubs and two pools, only two hot tubs and one pool allowed children under 18. On the main pool deck that did allow children, at 7 pm dive in movies would start and only two of them were kid friendly. Kids club was only open for a couple of hours at a time everyday and at very erratic times. ...
We are frequent cruisers with over twenty five trips in as many years. This was typical of the passengers on this trip - retired people. Many of the passengers take multiple cruises per year, often back-to-back on the same ship. Only a couple of children on this trip. A lot of scooters and walkers on the ship, but fewer than on a Princess cruise. A lot of brand loyal Carnival people talked ...
I was excited to board the carnival Glory after waiting and rebooking ect. The ship was beautiful. Well laid out nice decor. So clean. The crew cleaned the entire time. The crew are so friendly helpful and happy people. Pedro was the best cabin Stewart I've ever had. The art auction guy was funny friendly and seemed to remember everyone. The staff in the casino were so helpful . Clean. Over all ...
We were part of the many who have booked, been canceled, canceled on our own, rebooked, been refunded,etc. over the last 20 months so when a last minute offer was emailed to me 8 weeks ago, I bit. We have sailed on Glory twice out of Miami and really enjoyed the ship. NOLA port was easily navigated. We arrived by taxi. Our check in was at 10:30. We were at check in desk around 10:25. Process ...
This was the most amazing experience of my life. It all started with the crew that was absolutely amazing. So friendly an helpful. Arthua was the man who took care of our cabin. He always called us by our names everytime he greeted us. He took care of all our cabin needs. Leon the cruise director was the life of the party. We had so much fun with him from the wave show to the glow stick party. ...
Sailed for a week on Carnival Glory. New Orleans, Bahamas, and back. 6 cruises under my belt.
First off, the port. Confusion. Julia or the other dock? Stayed at Hilton by the river. Concierge said no problem, walk. Turns out it wad docked at Eratos St. Which is 1 block further south. You drag luggage thru a shopping mall. Julia St cruise port is only for Norwegian I think. oK. Get to Eratos ...