Princess Island Princess Cruise Reviews

EFFY store and casino are connected!
Beautiful island princess
Balcony view
Banner on Island Princess
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
1-10 of 1,149 Princess Island Princess Cruise Reviews

Incredible Itinerary, ship and staff

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
cruisecritic2013
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wow! The Princess staff were incredibly friendly, professional and upbeat. They were thrilled to be back onboard and it showed over the 14 night sailing. Over and over again, the staff greeted us so happily and were so helpful -- from the restroom attendants to the officers. It really was over and above in attitude and service. Great food, desserts. Medallion worked well. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointing but fun if you want to feel old

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
TikiEileen
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I choose this cruise because it was going through the Panama Canal and was going to have a stop in Panama. The itinerary was changed and it didn't stop in Panama. That was disappointing. Food in dining rooms and buffet was just ok. Nothing special. That was disappointing. However, the pizza on the upper deck was outstanding. Performers were good but selection of entertainment was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A trip to remember

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Billnancy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to visit Panama and Grand Carman but poor choice of time do to Covid-19. Even so. It was a nice cruise and appreciate the great service we received. Room was outstanding and kept that way the entire trip. Staff and all attendants were always friendly. Even under our serious situation the captain and his staff made this trip an enjoyable one. Never did we feel we were in trouble or under ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

One to remember!

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Jan Reynolds
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

March 7-17 (2020), we were on the Island Princess for a 10 day Panama Canal Cruise. Due to weather conditions and of course the coronavirus situation, we were not allowed to dock at most of our ports! We were able to do the turn around through the canal and it was awesome! Island Princess was the last Princess Cruise ship at sea until their 60 day suspension is over. The captain and crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Disappointing Cruise

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Peanut2727
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to see the islands Jamaica, Panama Canal, Cayman Islands , Columbia, and Costa Rica. Unfortunately due to rough water and Corona Virus scare we could only see Columbia and Costa Rica. This was very disappointing and the water was very rough going from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to Jamaica causing many people to get motion sickness and was the main reason for our ship not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview

The crew is to be complimented on their professional conduct under difficult circumstances

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
rebnmb
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Picked this cruise due to its destinations and time of year. Service in all departments was good under the difficult circumstances. Disappointed that all excursions could not be made. This was through no fault of Princess or passengers. On board entertainment was good. Cabin service was excellent. Dinning was fair. Menu could be expanded. Buffet dinning was crowded and food selection was limited. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Made the Best of It!

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Amy C
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My sister and I chose this cruise because it was stopping at places we had never been to before and we wanted to see the old locks of the Panama Canal. It most definitely will be a cruise we will not forget! I can't believe how much the world changed in the 10 days we were gone! I asked my doctor if it was safe to go and he said yes when I told him the itinerary. Well, everything went well ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Rough time as pandemic breaks out in the world

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
catmommy7
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I have traveled extensively. We were excited that this cruise was to take us to multiple ports and did not repeat any that we've visited before. Further, we've cruised with Princess before and felt comfortable with the cruise line. Embarkation was fairly smooth. We got on the ship, found our cabin as expected (although we were disappointed that our view was obstructed), and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

We demand a 100% refund! Worst cruise possible! Princess knew before we sailed!!

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Victoria Riddle
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I gave this cruise a rating of terrible because there was no lower rating to choose. Because I worked 42yrs in an industry that did not allow for the number of days away needed this was our first opportunity to go on my husbands dream trip. The Panama Canal. Originally we were going to choose the 16 day version of this cruise until we found out that all the ports of call on the first half of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Grandparents Cruise

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
MeghanMoore1
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This is a senior citizen cruise and should be advertised as such. Pros: • The room steward & most of the staff was friendly. • The cabins were decent. Cons: • No events to do for younger people • The showers in the cabin seem smaller than usual. The balcony was filthy. • The food is terrible and the menus are too complicated • Some staff was not so friendly. Even had ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Find an Island Princess Cruise from $719

