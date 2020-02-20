"As I had to attend the Service Desk on disembarkation to drop the adaptor back, the crew member provided me with a statement of fees.I took the universal adaptor back to the Service Desk on disembarkation morning and waited in line for 30 minutes to be served...."Read More
We chose the trip for one reason - get back to cruising (Australia only reopened to cruise from Apr'22).
Although a 20-year-old ship, it was spotlessly clean, well maintained and functional. In fact we would rate this ship above Ruby Princess, the last ship we travelled prior to pandemic shutdown.
Staff were all fabulous - they are all friendly and approachable; they remember your ...
The cruise itinerary suited my partner and I as this was our first cruise since the Covid pandemic. We wanted to experience life back on board to see if things hadn't changed to such a point that it would take the pleasure out of cruising. Although the travelling on board the ship from Brisbane to Airlie Beach and return gave us wonderful memories of past cruises the actual cruise ship itself was ...
We chose this cruise on the Coral Princess as we've cruised on Princess ships previously, but not the Coral. Also, very convenient to depart and return to our hometown so there were no travel/flight expenses.
Great crew, very friendly and helpful. The food, as usual, was up to Princess standards. A couple of issues though.
(1) We are very aware of the impacts of Covid but were not overtly ...
We wanted a relaxing short cruise to get us back into cruise mode for the overseas cruises we have booked commencing in August this year.
Unfortunately to Check In on the Princess App was frustrating and stressful. It froze numerous times, quite often took ages to accept the info and move on to the next question and then several times lost the information completely and I had to start again, ...
Princess cancelled our Far East cruise and the same day we were booked on to the Coral Princess going from Buenos Aires to Santiago. South America has always been on the bucket list so off we went. Embarkation was fast and well organised and so was disembarkation. Two ports had tender boats which was well organised.
The ship is a little tired in places but the service from all the crew was ...
We chose this cruise for the opportunity to see several landscape/wildlife areas of south america that we have always wanted to see. Tores del Paine National Park in Patagonia Chile was our primary reason for this cruise. We have cruised with Princess on four previous occasions- Panama Canal, Alaska, Caribbean and Rome to Athens. We have only had minor problems with Princess and thus the reason ...
We chose this ship for the itinerary Buenos Aires to Santiago. Itinerary perfect but book your own independent tours for so much less money and far better - too many people on ship tours - think toilets!
Staff were fabulous but the people on board lovely but so old i.e. most between 70 and 80 years . No one around after 10 PM . The poor band which were great but had an audience of 6 - quite ...
Chose this as a preamble to an Antarctic cruise. Wanted to visit the Falklands so decided to do this first and if it got there great, if not I would ensure it was a stop on the Antarctic cruise...
Embarkation was chaos. San Antonio check in did not open until 1135/1140. Through relatively quickly as Elite/suite. Had to be be bussed to ship.... :-(
Ship is the opposite layout to most ...
We chose this because of the itinerary and because it meshed with our flight. We had done Princess cruises in the past and pretty much knew what we were getting into. The good: Food in dining room had improved. Production shows much improved. The Bad: Food in buffet probably gave one of us food poisoning. It was one awful night. The "tendering" to ports without excursion was painful, slow crowded, ...
Been on 8 Princess cruises, this time wasnt that great, the ship was tatty, on our balcony (B531) the wooden rail was loose, the toilet seat was broken, the hairdryer cut out every minute or so. There was a lot of rust. Theatre shows dire, the dining rooms menu hasnt changed since our first cruise and above all we didnt go round Cape Horn as the Captain told us 50 minutes before we should have ...