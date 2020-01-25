Review for Carnival Conquest to Bahamas

The first thing was they sent me to customer service because my child was not in an vaccinated exception list that I was never was told about when I talked with them during the reservation, after 2 hours of waiting they told me they can add my child to the list but I need to pay $150 for an antigen test , even when I had a PCR result took from the day before, take that test was 1 hour of more ...