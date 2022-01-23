A friend booked on this cruise, so we decided to book a cruise along with them. This was our first cruise, we were told to check the final cost before the cruise. Some times you can get a refund if the cruise becomes cheaper. We spoke with someone on the phone, which took 45 min to get through and get a $180 on board credit. We assumed it was taken care of. After all, it took 45 minutes to to get ...
We’ve been cruising since 2005 with Carnival and a few different river cruises so we decided to give RC a try due to scheduling needs. This review is a comparison of past experiences against the recent one with RC.
Embarkation - I will give them a pass on this one. There was some sort of medical issue is our understanding with a passenger causing a 2-3 hour delay. Not RC’s fault however; they ...
My cruise on Explorer of the Seas on April 30, 2022 was without a doubt the worst cruise experience I have ever endured, and I have been cruising for over 30 years and I have never experienced anything quite like it. The lack of staff and poor training of the existing staff was very apparent.
I was not listed for Early Dining at 5:30 as I requested and was granted during the booking ...
This was DH and I first cruise post-restart and we were ecstatic to be back onboard a ship. The Explorer was in great condition considering her age. We did the Royal Up program and went from an inside cabin on deck 8 to Panoramic Ocean View on deck 12. We absolutely loved our cabin. We overlooked the peek-a-boo bridge and had floor to ceiling windows. Entertainment was a bit lacking, but we had ...
This was a birthday cruise celebration for both my husband and I,
We choose to do the RoyalUP and upgraded to a grand suite.
Very disappointed with the lack of not having the usual
greeting at the port or the nice welcoming extras in the cabin for suite guest.
As we were expecting it since we paid extra for a suite.
We have done close to 40 cruises over the years, mainly with Royal ...
Explorer of the Seas 17 April 2022 sailing. Masks were optional ... YEAH ! This was our 8th cruise on RCCL. SJU-St. Maarten- Sea Day-Aruba-Curacao-Bonaire-Sea Day-SJU. My initial impression is that RCCL - Explorer of the Seas is saving money in the wrong places. RCCL post-COVID is not equal to RCCL pre-COVID. Staff seemed over-worked and stressed and the boat was only 75% full. Food in ...
We chose this cruise/ itinerary as a result of “lift and shift” from a canceled cruise. I did not realize the week was school spring break! So the ship and excursions were crowded. Next time - I’ll check. Originally we booked an ocean view room. We had the opportunity to “Royal Up.” Our offer was accepted and were were in a VIP panoramic suite 440 square feet. . Very nice. 10 floor to ...
We booked this cruise while on a cruise in 2019 to happen in 2020. The 2020 cruise was canceled and rebooked for 2021 which was canceled and booked for 2022. Then about the end of January 2022 we started to think there might be hope the cruise was going to happen as we were ready and needed a get a way. This cruise was my 69th cruise and Kathy's 4th and was most enjoyable. The Explorer which ...
I chose this cruise for the itinerary and also booked this ship for a future repositioning cruise. I will be canceling the repositioning cruise asap. They only have lettuce salad with the fixings three times during the week???? What is that about? Have never been on a ship where this wasn’t available in the Windjammer. The only reason I came to the Windjammer was because the pizza on deck 5 was ...
I am writing to share my experiences being on the Explorer of the Seas out of San Juan at the end of January 2022. My original booking was for April 2020, just as the pandemic shut down the cruise industry. I ended up canceling because of pre-existing health issues the morning that Royal Caribbean announced they had canceled my sailing – later in the day. Because of the timing, I was not ...