Review for Norwegian Sun to Caribbean - Western

This was our 3rd NCL cruise and the first on the Sun and the first with our 3 year old daughter. We booked last min, about 2 weeks out for an amazing price; so we didn't really do any up front research on the ship it was more of a case of the dates work, the itinerary looks ok the price is great lets do it! Getting There: We flew from NY to MCO that morning and had arranged a transfer ...