( 1) The wind went WOOOO ... WOOOO ... WOOOO through the balcony door all night the first night. Couldn't sleep, so we called the front desk, but nobody came. Reported it to the cabin steward the next morning, nobody came. Finally went to front desk and they sent somebody who told us nobody had told HIM to come. He put on white foam tape which helped but three days later the sound was back and ...
I chose this cruise because it was going to Key West & Cozumel, 2 places I wanted to revisit and leaving out of Canaveral meant I did not have the additional drive to Miami.
We are platinum with NCL so we know what to expect
Ship: Small which is OK but it is laid out very poorly, you have to go thru too many places to get where you are going
Cabin: we had a handicapped accessible room ( ...
We chose this cruise based on their itinerary and length totally forgetting this is the beginning of Spring break, more later.... We left Cape Canaveral on March 3 and returned March 8th. Our destinations were Key West Fl. and Cozumel MX. The ship was the Norwegian Sun. This ship is one of the smaller ships in service in the Florida Caribbean circuit, the Norwegian Sun was renovated last year ...
This was my 7th cruise and my first time on NCL. I have to say I was very impressed. Upon reading the previous reviews, I was nervous about the food but the quality exceeded my expectations. The buffet, dinning room, and sports bar were really good. We never had to wait in line at the buffet which was nice. The ship was renovated and had a newer look. Although, it is small. I actually enjoyed it ...
Even with the Carona scare the embarkation was quick. And debarkation even quicker.
The food was good overall, my only negative would be the buffet. They have super reduced the variety at the buffet. The food at the buffet was ok, but not something that I would get excited about. The main dining rooms were good. I like the European speed of eating a meal (one and a half to two hours). It ...
This was our 7th cruise. We went with 2 other couples. One had been on the Sun six months earlier and loved it. Apparently, it has gone downhill since then. We spent 1 1/2 hours in line waiting to board. Probably the Corona virus slowed things down because they were checking passports very carefully. Once aboard, we noticed a general lack of attention to detail. One of the couples had ...
My father in law booked a cruise for 6 to make it a family vacation. We had a balcony, free at sea package, etc. It was OK.
The food was good to average, bars were always full and usually had to wait. Seemed under staffed. A nice tip here and there upped the service levels on future visits. Entertainment was good. The illusionist was great, really got the kids involved. The singers had some ...
We wanted a short cruise on a smaller ship to celebrate our 50th anniversary of meeting (not wedding), which happened on Valentine's Day, 1970. The Sun appeared to fit the bill, being much smaller than our previous ship, Harmony of the Seas. We were pleased with some things, while others were just -- meh. A breakdown is as follows:
Embarkation: A- The Sun was the only ship at Port ...
We sailed with NCL 5 years ago on the larger ships... Epic. We were happy to leave close to home and enjoy a smaller ship with the Sun out of port Canaveral.
I just returned today. I’ve read reviews on this site and others for years. I’ve waited until today to post for the first time.
Pros: we enjoyed the food. The traditional dining room was good. The stops and the size of ship were all ...
This was our 3rd NCL cruise and the first on the Sun and the first with our 3 year old daughter. We booked last min, about 2 weeks out for an amazing price; so we didn't really do any up front research on the ship it was more of a case of the dates work, the itinerary looks ok the price is great lets do it!
Getting There:
We flew from NY to MCO that morning and had arranged a transfer ...