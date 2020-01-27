  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival Spirit Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1042 reviews
2 Awards
Bow corridor with lots of seating and windows on Deck 3. Usually empty.
Bed from door to cabin 4103
Mountains heading to Skagway
Cabin 4103 from Bed toward door
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1042 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Just off Spirit ....SAD
"We went in that line and was stopped by an extremely rude Carnival lady who told us to go to the back of the long line that we were not supposed to be there.I told her that the gentleman put us in the line and she said he was wrong and that we had to go to the back of the line...."Read More
layteacher avatar

layteacher

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 1,042 Carnival Spirit Cruise Reviews

Fantastic budget Alaska cruise!

Review for Carnival Spirit to Alaska

User Avatar
JLM_Alaska
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I originally booked the cheapest cruise I could find, as a single passenger. I got an interior room near the bow to myself for an 8-night cruise to Alaska for under $250, before taxes and add-ons. My expectations were low, especially given the price. This was my first time on a Carnival ship, and my first time on an Alaska cruise. I expected to be unimpressed with the views and ports, as I grew ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Disappointed

Review for Carnival Spirit to Bahamas

User Avatar
amygirl472
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The port in Jacksonville was very easy to find and to get a park. So much better than New Orleans. No homeless people hanging out like New Orleans. The Embarking and Disembarking the ship was total chaos! We had verifly app and had a passport. We didn't get out of there until 11:30 a.m.! Having a passport did help some, but not much. Embarking and Disembarking was so much better on Carnival ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

This is no longer a kid friendly cruise. NOTHING for them to do.

Review for Carnival Spirit to Bahamas

User Avatar
marlana31077
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

My daughter loves Dr. Seuss, and they have cancelled it due to Covid, but they don't tell you that on the website. Get ready to COVID test your child every port and they charged $150.00. Plus the internet service I paid for didn't work. They told me because I paid in advance they couldn't refund my money $80.00 down the drain. Oh and if you have concerns don't bother talking to Guest ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with children

Just off Spirit ....SAD

Review for Carnival Spirit to Bahamas

User Avatar
layteacher
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Please don't hate on me but our cruise was sad. Not sure if it was due to new port, Post-Covid, or what. I am not a complainer and usually just go with the flow, but this was pitiful. Just got off of Spirit this week. Took 3 hours to board. We actually were about 25th in a line of about 500 when a Carnival worker ( very nice older gentleman) told us to get in another line since we had all of our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

How low can you go

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
stevesmith111
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

If our taste buds could make memories, we will have to get some therapy because our one and only meal on board left a horrible taste in our mouth. Everywhere we looked for lunch was deep fried , frozen or just not great Chefs who specialise in food would not be involved in this display of un healthy food. Carnival you really have to change the photos of the food and the description you are ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)

Traveled with children

Dissapointed

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
DebbieDozer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Have been on spirit before ..4 times encouraged a group of 9 to go on this cruise and asked to b seated in the middle area of dining .Bottom level so we could see everything that was going on..And was put in a corner behind a service area where we could see nothing..Asked again and was moved 3 tables away ..The food in the buffet at breakfast and lunch was nearly always burnt and hard..The laundry ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Friendly crew

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
Juliej85
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise because it didn’t involve going to an airport. Easy embarkation for my 77 year old mum. Driven straight to the door of the ship. However on disembarkation private cars were not allowed on the pier. Wasn’t informed there was a shuttle bus until after my mum had walked 700 metres. Good to know for future cruises. Whatever you do, don’t miss the 88 keys show. The lead male ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Average South Seas tour

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
biggerred
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We took this cruise because it was departing from Melbourne...……..the ship itself is old and the décor is dark.... our stateroom was very comfortable and the housekeeping men were fabulous and friendly nothing was to much trouble for them'. The food in the buffet was poor meat was tough, chicken tough and fish over cooked. pizza was average, Mexican excellent, sandwich bar great, burgers ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Disgusting staff food ship cleanliness

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
Ruffles1961
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Any person or persons thinking of going on this ship Think again Company lied about the ports cancelled and the cyclone we went through Food like slop Cold tasteless 2 hours to clear plates from piggy Buffet Coffee machines didn’t work Toilets dirty Dinning room same food every nigh Cold staff rude and disgusting Entertainment what entertainment Guest ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Truly Disappointing

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
Swing1313
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Bridge version. In my opinion the Ship need to be scrapped and Carnival need to invest into further training for staff, lack of maintenance has caused ship to be an eye sore. Rust, corrosion, wear and tear is certainly no priority on this ship. Cleaning is done at an absolute minimum standard. Process are not enforced or sustained. Dirty windows throughout. Furniture torn and damaged. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

