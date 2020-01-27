Review for Carnival Spirit to Bahamas

Please don't hate on me but our cruise was sad. Not sure if it was due to new port, Post-Covid, or what. I am not a complainer and usually just go with the flow, but this was pitiful. Just got off of Spirit this week. Took 3 hours to board. We actually were about 25th in a line of about 500 when a Carnival worker ( very nice older gentleman) told us to get in another line since we had all of our ...