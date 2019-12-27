  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 1,195 Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Fun cruise with wonderful itinerary

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
SeattleSeattle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were "snow. birds" returning to Seattle from S. California and chose cruising as an alternative to driving from Palm Springs to Seattle. The costs were comparable to driving and sightseeing for six days. But the plane is less expensive. We had a perfect port call on Catalina Island and rented a golf cart there for touring. We had two port days in San Francisco and toured Alcatraz - a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

New Zealand cancelled cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
GrumpyGrandpa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were great. Really helpful and promised a full refund or 125% credit on cruise cost. Vessel was very clean, lots of people cleaning and wiping down everywhere we went to avoid the dreaded ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Disappointing

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Rbagsrpacked
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise didn’t meet my expectations. The menu in the dining room was very disappointing. We ate most of our meals in the buffet which was pretty good. Many people on the ship had guaranteed cabins but didn’t get it till the night before and if you were on a b2b you had to change rooms. Very disorganized. Embarkation was the longest of any prior cruise and the long delay to get off at various ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Last Aus /NZ cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
FlyingDutchman15
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the 18 night Bottom end Aus/NZ 25/2. We had a great time, pity the weather was not a bit warmer. We were apprehensive about the the bushfires only to be faced with the Corona virus and travel restrictions. A stressful time. Ship and crew were great and we really enjoyed ourselves. The only thing that we did not like was the Royalup and Royaldown policy which is a waste of time and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Great cabin and service 6V # 4527

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Sfr1959
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This Cruise was a great Cruise Lot's of Americians and British onboard, Once you got used to them and their behaviour was a all good. we didn't stop in Bali because of the corona-virus, which was more sad for the crew them passengers because a lot had family waiting for them. We found this cabin to be a quite cabin with heaps of room and storage. Showers have old style curtains , but ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

South Pacific Islands with changing itinerary

Review for Radiance of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
NZCANCruisers
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We did a 10 day cruise out of Sydney Australia to the South Pacific. We chose Radiance of the Seas for the departure date and itinerary offered. Unfortunately this itinerary started changing immediately after we booked (prior to Coronavirus) and continued changing right through our cruise. Understandably we were on the ship with week Coronavirus starting making news and quarantining other ships ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

My new favourite RCI ship

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Ransome
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First up, a disclaimer. I’m more recently a solo cruiser and I choose cruises based on the ship (ambience etc), the itinerary, and mostly because I like to relax and read a book (thus quiet spaces are very important). I’m not really interested in active onboard activities (iFly, Dogems, Flowrider etc). Radiance of the Seas was my 9th cruise from Australia, and my 5th with RCI (after Voyager, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Some hits and some big misses!

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Bilfer
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Due to time restraints the Radiance of the Seas was the only cruise available for our dates. We cruised with another couple which made the experience enjoyable however we were disappointed with several aspects including the need for the ship to be refurbished. One concern was that children were sitting on bar stools in the Champagne Bar - this should be an 18 years and over area. We felt the hard ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Price gouging every opportunity

Review for Radiance of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
mspencer1047
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The crew staff was great The captain is a rambler and does not till you the truth Food was good but the menu was not extensive changing The ion shore trips are twice the price for the same trip if you pay on board The drinks package was a total rip off as are the bar prices $15 for a beer after a 18% tip and exchange rate. The exchange rate the ship gives you is poor All ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Loved our Radiance of the Seas Cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
NurseRobin
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We had a great time on board Radiance of the Seas for 11 nights to the South Pacific islands. We found all the staff incredibly friendly and helpful especially our main dining room staff Veron & Chao. Our room was 7090 mid ship balcony, it was a squeeze for a family of 4 however once we unpacked we managed to find plenty of space in the draws so it didn’t feel too bad in the end. Room was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with children

