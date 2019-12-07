Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

This was our first ever cruise, a pretty bold step to take for your honeymoon, especially when one of you (me) gets sea sick. I really wanted to show my husband this part of the world though and he isn’t one for travelling from place to place so a cruise seemed like a good idea. Off I popped to the chemist and stocked up on all of the drugs, and with everything crossed for smooth seas we set off ...