  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1625 reviews
8 Awards
Mendenhall Glacier
Theater
Hubbard Glacier
Humpback whales
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1624 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Celebrity Millennium Japan Oct 2, 2019 cruise
"First time traveling with Celebrity Cruises and first time traveling to Japan. SHIP The ship is newly remodeled and they did an excellent job. It's a smaller ship so I found it easy to navigate. - 10th..."Read More
shanegela avatar

shanegela

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Filters

1-10 of 1,624 Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews

1st North American cruise since 2020 on Millennium

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Caribbean - All

big sauce avatar

big sauce

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Overall, I give it a B+. Celebrity Refreshed means updates to the skin. The bones remain old. Our carpet was new but the phone in the room looks like the original. My wife got locked out on the balcony. I also heard the couple we were sitting next to at dinner have the same thing happen to them. Service was just incredible. The best we've ever experienced. The staff were obviously happy to ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

OUTSTANDING - UNDER EXTENUATING CIRCUMSTANCES

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

Juntemada avatar

Juntemada

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We had cruised with Celebrity once before and had enjoyed the experience.This cruise was to take us to destinations we wanted to see in Southern Japan and Taiwan. Boarding in Singapore alerted us to how seriously Celebrity was taking the Corona threat. We had been advised the previous evening of possible itinerary changes and the rules for boarding,depending on your recent whereabouts in Asia. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2C

Unbelievably good experience....thank you Celebrity Cruises

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

ashstreet avatar

ashstreet

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Two years ago I booked 3 back to back cruises on the "recolutionzed" Celebrity Millennium. The cruise started in Singapore on Janusry 18,2020. I was so impressed by the beauty of the decor, the layout of the ship, and how comfortable my inside cabin was. As cruise affiocnados all know, things do not always turn out as expected: the corona virus changed our plans. The January 18th cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 9

Outstanding!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

caiaphas avatar

caiaphas

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

We cruised on the Millennium, from Singapore to Hong Kong, over Christmas and New Year. And we had an amazing time… The itinerary was just brilliant, giving us time to have a taste of Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong. Yes, some of the places you might want to visit are a long way from the ports, but if you’ve done your research you’ll know this and be prepared for some long coach ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

First cruise. A mixed review

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

Alexis172 avatar

Alexis172

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

This was our first ever cruise, a pretty bold step to take for your honeymoon, especially when one of you (me) gets sea sick. I really wanted to show my husband this part of the world though and he isn’t one for travelling from place to place so a cruise seemed like a good idea. Off I popped to the chemist and stocked up on all of the drugs, and with everything crossed for smooth seas we set off ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

One of the best cruise ever

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

slickrob avatar

slickrob

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I make it short Ship is old but very clean U find everywhere a quite place Food in Restaurant was good not the best but good. Service in Restaurant was great. Shows was ok Steve the Cruisedirector was great The coffeeplace was real good..thanks to that team The cabin is modern and very nice After every excursion it was like coming back home The captain is a real ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2A

We still LOVE Millennium!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

crzfanatic avatar

crzfanatic

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

This was a two week Christmas and New Years cruise Singapore to Hong Kong. We were excited to see the Millennium after her last major refurbishment in Feb. I last sailed on Millennium in 2001 and the ship was hardly recognisable. The changes were gorgeous! We were in an extra large ocean view cabin 9000. Prior to the renovation this cabin had two small sofas, after the redo just one and a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 4

Very Good Cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

elchong avatar

elchong

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

We have been to Bangkok, Viet Nam and Hong Kong before but we wanted a chance to visit Singapore. Celebrity has always been good for us so we decided to use Celebrity for this cruise. It did not start well, as the Hong Kong hotel provided by Celebrity was close to the HK cruise terminal, but it was located in a very plain neighborhood that was basically a large local area of small store, cafes ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Deceptive and dishonest business practices from Celebrity

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

unsatisfiedcelebrityguest avatar

unsatisfiedcelebrityguest

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

My son and I took the Celebrity Cruise to Southeast Asia on Dec 7th. I would like to share my horrible experience with everyone, hoping it will not happen to anyone anymore. After I came back, I literally had nightmares about Celebrity's deceptive behavior and dishonest business practices. Excursions All of my friends who took cruises to Southeast Asia from other cruise ship companies ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Birthday Celebration

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

Henna7999 avatar

Henna7999

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1) Background Info We chose this cruise for the itinerary and timing as this was a major-milestone birthday celebration. 2) Travel to Port / Embarkation "Our flight out of our originating city was delayed so we missed our connecting flight. We had pre-arranged and pre-paid for an airport transfer to the cruise port through Celebrity. Since we arrived so late, we missed the last ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 8

Find a Celebrity Millennium Cruise from $329

Other Celebrity Ship Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Infinity Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Infinity Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Xpedition Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Xploration Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.