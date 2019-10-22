While the front-facing staff on Silversea are uniformly friendly, it was evident from the start that things were out of sync. the life boat drill that left us sitting for close to an hour because it was started with boarding incomplete. A guide to take us to our life boat station that failed to do so. Menus that were missing pages or for the wrong service. Orders that were unfulfilled or ...
I have been on this ship before and enjoyed it. The cabins spacious, the food excellent, entertainment not the best, but OK and the staff so courteous and helpful.
On the 2nd port this time we were put into lockdown in our cabins while a patient results were awaited and unfortunately he was positive for Covid-19 15 March 2020
End of cruise holiday.
Food is excellent ...
Prime reason for picking this cruise Falkland Islands on my bucket list.
Ship has a wow factor with the addition of Arts Cafe and new style reception and boutiques.
Restaurant and La Terrazza comfortable dinning venues. La Dame seating layout not to our taste, Grill uncomfortable now cushions are not available for the chairs.
Food spoiled on many occasions by being cold mainly in the ...
Embarked in Barbados after a 3-day visit to that pleasant but (to me) mildly dull island. Embarkation was so easy we weren't sure if we were done (!) and cabin was available immediately. Our butler Daniel has helped me understand the point of a butler on a cruise ship (on prior ships we never saw them, didn't see the point) - eg. he polished my husband's shoes without us asking and found him a ...
We had previously sailed on the sister ship Silver Whisper during a world cruise in 2017. Perhaps we were spoilt for the 15 days we were on that trip but by comparison the service levels, courtesy, warmth and welcome from the Silver Shadow team come a poor third. For two days the pool was an ugly yellow green, possibly algy which of course can happen, but the indifference of the staff who just ...
Suite chosen as it was to go South and enjoy a gracious Christmas at sea. Unfortunately there was no priest or minister aboard unlike other cruise lines during such holidays. Cabins/suites are now very handsome and luxurious. Unfortunately the size of the ship does not handle rough seas well. Cuisine was fine, but not outstanding and meals especially soups were tepid versus hot; likewise a steak ...
We wanted to try another 6 star line and we were not disappointed. Embarkation was very easy. It helped that we left on a Tuesday and were the only ship in port. We arrived earlier than noon and were allowed on the ship. Service at lunch was very slow, but fortunately it improved greatly. We were led to believe that it was dressier at dinner than it actually was. Most men wore jackets for ...
We are long time Celebrity cruisers..Elite Plus..and have been generally happy with our cruises. However, I wanted to find out what we are missing by not booking a 6 star ship. Nice ship, but not nearly worth the up charge involved. Back to Celebrity.
The ship is one of Silversea's older and smaller (28,000 tons), but it had been refurbished just before this cruise. The ship's interior is ...
Two Seniors with 9-10 prior cruises
THE GOOD
With fewer than 400 passengers it never seems crowded and there are rarely any lines for anything. Landed at FLL at 1:30, on board and in cabin by 2:00. While the staff on virtually all cruise lines is courteous and helpful, I believe that of Silverseas is a notch above the rest. The lunch buffet (La Terrazza) is among the best afloat. Best ...
This was our fourth Silversea cruise in an Owner’s Suite. All four were on different ships: Silver Shadow, Silver Muse, Silver Spirit, Silver Whisper. This cruise was the Mediterranean at the end of October.
This was Silver Shadow's last cruise before its refurbishment. So, it still had the u-shaped bar which I prefer (see pictures if you are unfamiliar). I hope they don't pull it out during ...