"At the lunch on the departure day we all queued for the salads at the bar , no-one told us until almost everyone had got through that there was hot pasta at the other end .All plates at lunch were cold even though half the offering was hot...."Read More
our thoughts and experiences on a Riviera ceuise to the medieval towns , from Nuremberg to Mainz at the end of May
The ship was beautiful, cabin was very well equipped and comfortable .
Crew were very helpful and efficient
Food was adequate , would have like some german dishes especially asparagus which was in high season. Plates of hot food were often cold and the hot food was not ...