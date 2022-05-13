"Toward the end of the cruise, there was a painting project just outside our door with coats of smelly brown paint providing odors for two days.The refrigerator cabinet door and one of the closet doors would not close...."Read More
We took this cruise for our 25th anniversary, and we had sailed 4 times prior on Azamara 0ver the last few years. The ports all seemed great, so we booked about 8 months in advance.
Shortly before the cruise, between not knowing where the ship would dock, Venice, Ravenna or ?, it was decided that it would sail from Ravenna and Azamara would bus us down to Ravenna from Venice airport, 2.5 hours. ...
This was my 4th Azamara cruise (having been on the Journey and Quest). I was very disappointed in the condition of the ship Azamara is touting as "new." In our cabin, the bathroom fan had no cover, so it roared. The refrigerator cabinet door and one of the closet doors would not close. Three of the ceiling lights had no lens cover. Toward the end of the cruise, there was a painting project ...
Took this cruise as 3 New Ports in Croatia, Opatija, Zadar & Sibenik ,
plus Korcula, Kotor ,Dubrovnik-no sea days.Less than 400 on this friendly ship.
Stayed night before in Ravenna , lovely town, 25€ for taxi to Porto Corsini which is
an industrial area where the new terminal will be built.
Ship needs more upgrading & paint on onboard to outside especially.
There are new sun beds ...
We chose to sail with Azamara again after enjoying a wonderful cruise on Pursuit in February 2020 from Buenos Aires to Rio for the carnival. Both the itinerary and ship were first class.
The Croatia Intensive cruise was taken after a cruise in March 2022 from Singapore to Japan was cancelled by the Company.
I emailed Azamara in August 2020 wishing to have confirmation of departure from ...
Apparently the first couple of cruises were pretty rocky according to reviews (and the Captain's public comments) but by our sailing the problems seemed to have been ironed out. Our wheelchair cabin was clean and newly-furnished including a well-designed shower. Service as usual was friendly, attentive and responsive. Food in both main dining room and specialty venues left nothing to complain ...
We like the smaller ships of Azamara, and took the opportunity to do two weeks on the newly acquired Onward in Dalmatia and Greece. Overall an excellent experience, though there were still a few points of refurbishment being completed.
Main dining room food and service was excellent. Burgers at the Patio were quite good as well. White night food was excellent, and the one dining room ...
This was to be our first cruise with Azamara, we were looking forward to a completely different direction and experience, and boy we got that. Initially, our embarkation was changed from Venice to Ravenna, not a problem until we realized that Azamara had no intention of answering one single email. I emailed every department for boarding instructions and where to meet etc. I had to call the US from ...
Bitterly disappointed. Encouraged by my travel agent to choose this cruise line, I am bitterly disappointed in the “new “ Onward. Spiffed up a little but definitely not as new as advertised. Many doors and walls in need of paint, our toilet is old and shockingly stained, stateroom could be much cleaner. Our cabin actually has a desk door hanging nearly off its hinges. I think they only spent ...
We chose this cruise because of the port intensive itinerary of Croatia. This was only the second voyage of the newly acquired ship and the staff did a remarkable job. We didnt notice any launching issues. The quality of the food was a big surprise and exceeded expectations. It compared favorably with Seabourn which is high praise. We enjoyed the entertainment led by the renowned cruise director ...
I have held off writing a review as I had given Azamara every opportunity of responding to my complaints but after receiving five acknowledgements of thanking me for reaching out to Azamara and will be replying in detail in seven days but never hearing from them I have now given up. I had intended to take a case to the County Court but now find that they have conveniently located to Ireland which ...