  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Azamara Onward Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
11 reviews
Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
11 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Onward was not a "luxury" ship
"Toward the end of the cruise, there was a painting project just outside our door with coats of smelly brown paint providing odors for two days.The refrigerator cabinet door and one of the closet doors would not close...."Read More
mojie avatar

mojie

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 11 Azamara Onward Cruise Reviews

Azamara not ready for prime time

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
danInNJ
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We took this cruise for our 25th anniversary, and we had sailed 4 times prior on Azamara 0ver the last few years. The ports all seemed great, so we booked about 8 months in advance. Shortly before the cruise, between not knowing where the ship would dock, Venice, Ravenna or ?, it was decided that it would sail from Ravenna and Azamara would bus us down to Ravenna from Venice airport, 2.5 hours. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Onward was not a "luxury" ship

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
mojie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was my 4th Azamara cruise (having been on the Journey and Quest). I was very disappointed in the condition of the ship Azamara is touting as "new." In our cabin, the bathroom fan had no cover, so it roared. The refrigerator cabinet door and one of the closet doors would not close. Three of the ceiling lights had no lens cover. Toward the end of the cruise, there was a painting project ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom (obstructed view)

Croatia - Intensive -Balcony

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Croxton
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Took this cruise as 3 New Ports in Croatia, Opatija, Zadar & Sibenik , plus Korcula, Kotor ,Dubrovnik-no sea days.Less than 400 on this friendly ship. Stayed night before in Ravenna , lovely town, 25€ for taxi to Porto Corsini which is an industrial area where the new terminal will be built. Ship needs more upgrading & paint on onboard to outside especially. There are new sun beds ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

ONWARD SAILED BEFORE REFURBISHMENT COMPLETE AND SUPPLY PROBLEMS

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
harrisswansea
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose to sail with Azamara again after enjoying a wonderful cruise on Pursuit in February 2020 from Buenos Aires to Rio for the carnival. Both the itinerary and ship were first class. The Croatia Intensive cruise was taken after a cruise in March 2022 from Singapore to Japan was cancelled by the Company. I emailed Azamara in August 2020 wishing to have confirmation of departure from ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Up to Azamara standard by this cruise

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
fdsorrels
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Apparently the first couple of cruises were pretty rocky according to reviews (and the Captain's public comments) but by our sailing the problems seemed to have been ironed out. Our wheelchair cabin was clean and newly-furnished including a well-designed shower. Service as usual was friendly, attentive and responsive. Food in both main dining room and specialty venues left nothing to complain ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Great service, beautiful ports

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
curmudgeon98
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We like the smaller ships of Azamara, and took the opportunity to do two weeks on the newly acquired Onward in Dalmatia and Greece. Overall an excellent experience, though there were still a few points of refurbishment being completed. Main dining room food and service was excellent. Burgers at the Patio were quite good as well. White night food was excellent, and the one dining room ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

NOT WORTH THE MONEY

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
steventrace
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was to be our first cruise with Azamara, we were looking forward to a completely different direction and experience, and boy we got that. Initially, our embarkation was changed from Venice to Ravenna, not a problem until we realized that Azamara had no intention of answering one single email. I emailed every department for boarding instructions and where to meet etc. I had to call the US from ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Club Interior Stateroom

“New” Onward is all hype

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
wdlnds58
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Bitterly disappointed. Encouraged by my travel agent to choose this cruise line, I am bitterly disappointed in the “new “ Onward. Spiffed up a little but definitely not as new as advertised. Many doors and walls in need of paint, our toilet is old and shockingly stained, stateroom could be much cleaner. Our cabin actually has a desk door hanging nearly off its hinges. I think they only spent ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing Azamara

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
lbkjj
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because of the port intensive itinerary of Croatia. This was only the second voyage of the newly acquired ship and the staff did a remarkable job. We didnt notice any launching issues. The quality of the food was a big surprise and exceeded expectations. It compared favorably with Seabourn which is high praise. We enjoyed the entertainment led by the renowned cruise director ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Poor Cruise Company offering Poor Ship in Unfinished condition akin to a floating building site

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
maziscruising
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have held off writing a review as I had given Azamara every opportunity of responding to my complaints but after receiving five acknowledgements of thanking me for reaching out to Azamara and will be replying in detail in seven days but never hearing from them I have now given up. I had intended to take a case to the County Court but now find that they have conveniently located to Ireland which ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Find an Azamara Onward Cruise from $1,098

Other Azamara Ship Cruise Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Azamara Pursuit Cruise Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent