Viking Egdir Cruise Reviews

2 reviews
4.5
Very Good
2 reviews
Medieval Towns and Churches
North Florida

Medieval Towns and Churches

Review for Viking Egdir to Africa

North Florida
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected the Rhine Getaway cruise because we liked the itinerary. While the Viking website heading for this cruise states, "Castles and Cathedrals," we visited cathedrals and medieval towns on our land tours but saw castles only one day and that was from the ship as it sailed the Rhine River from one port to another. We had favorite stops: Kinderdijk with its windmills, the Ehrenbreitstein ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful

Review for Viking Egdir to Europe - River Cruise

MapleHill2007
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I always wanted to take a river cruise, and so I booked us for an end to Covid cruise. Dealing with Viking was easy. Our only problem was trying to get the flight information straightened out. We were on a Delta flight but we were not listed with Delta. After quite a bit of angst, we discovered Delta had put us on an Air France flight. OK. That gave us the needed information, namely what ...
Sail Date: March 2022

