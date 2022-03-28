Review for Viking Egdir to Europe - River Cruise

I always wanted to take a river cruise, and so I booked us for an end to Covid cruise. Dealing with Viking was easy. Our only problem was trying to get the flight information straightened out. We were on a Delta flight but we were not listed with Delta. After quite a bit of angst, we discovered Delta had put us on an Air France flight. OK. That gave us the needed information, namely what ...