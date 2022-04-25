  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Gymir Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
3 reviews
Viking Gymir moored in Koblenz Germany with Ehrenbreitstein Fortress in background.
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
3 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
1-3 of 3 Viking Gymir Cruise Reviews

Great Trip!

Review for Viking Gymir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
anjika2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise because it was #1 on my "bucket list". Traveled with three other couples. I took the pre-cruise excursion in Basel while the other three couples flew into Munich and toured there. Was highly disappointed we couldn’t book the Lake Como Italy tour. Originally had it booked for 2020 until Covid hit. Three rebooking’s later, we finally got our trip in 2022. Unfortunately I couldn’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Rhine river

Review for Viking Gymir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Gibsonav
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Had not been there before. I loved the cruise and the extended trips on both ends. The local guides provided excellent information. My favourite tour was in Lucerne when we went on a boat cruise across the lake, then boarded a cog train to ascend a mountain, travelled by bus to a dairy farm and on to a cheese factory where we made cheese and ended the adventure with a fondue dinner . A ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Too short week on the Viking Gymir

Review for Viking Gymir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ABQcruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had taken 4 Viking cruises some years ago and had an outstanding voucher, so opted for Viking's basic Rhine cruise. It was wonderful. They know how to do it! The service and food are reliably fabulous. The cities we visited were charming. Interesting educational sessions. Great friends were made. Our cabin was on the second level, same as the restaurant. There's no getting around the fact ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.