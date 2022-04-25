Review for Viking Gymir to Europe - River Cruise

We had taken 4 Viking cruises some years ago and had an outstanding voucher, so opted for Viking's basic Rhine cruise. It was wonderful. They know how to do it! The service and food are reliably fabulous. The cities we visited were charming. Interesting educational sessions. Great friends were made. Our cabin was on the second level, same as the restaurant. There's no getting around the fact ...