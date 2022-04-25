Chose this cruise because it was #1 on my "bucket list". Traveled with three other couples. I took the pre-cruise excursion in Basel while the other three couples flew into Munich and toured there. Was highly disappointed we couldn’t book the Lake Como Italy tour. Originally had it booked for 2020 until Covid hit. Three rebooking’s later, we finally got our trip in 2022. Unfortunately I couldn’t ...
Had not been there before.
I loved the cruise and the extended trips on both ends. The local guides provided excellent information.
My favourite tour was in Lucerne when we went on a boat cruise across the lake, then boarded a cog train to ascend a mountain, travelled by bus to a dairy farm and on to a cheese factory where we made cheese and ended the adventure with a fondue dinner . A ...
We had taken 4 Viking cruises some years ago and had an outstanding voucher, so opted for Viking's basic Rhine cruise. It was wonderful. They know how to do it! The service and food are reliably fabulous. The cities we visited were charming. Interesting educational sessions. Great friends were made.
Our cabin was on the second level, same as the restaurant. There's no getting around the fact ...