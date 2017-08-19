  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Running on Waves Running on Waves Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
8 reviews
Running on waves at Mykonos sunset.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
8 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Running on Waves. One life cruise experience.
"Is like cruising in a private yacht, unique and beautiful, with the very best top service on board, kind, attentive and very professional, dedicated to make your hollidays memorable.The boat is allways top cleaned and mantained, and security is main priority on board, also seeking maximum pleasure and confort to all guests...."Read More
Joseirasantunes avatar

Joseirasantunes

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

1-8 of 8 Running on Waves Running on Waves Cruise Reviews

Far Exceeded My Expectations!

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
AnnaKloots
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

I was a bit leary about booking this cruise, since there were only a few reviews I could find online. I have previously cruised only on larger, six-star cruise ships (Crystal Cruises) so I was hesitant about being on such a small cruise, and worried it wouldn't be as luxurious of an experience as I was used to. It turned it to be more wonderful than I could have ever imagined for cruising the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Fantastic one-of-a-kind experience - great itinerary - outstanding service!

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
ND79
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We wanted a true sailing adventure through the Greek isles. ROW delivered beyond our expectations on our visit to islands in the Southern Aegean. The experience is one-of-a-kind with impeccable service. Claudia and Robert took wonderful care of us and the entire crew and staff were friendly, helpful and attentive. The ship is stunningly beautiful, the amenities and activities are geared to all ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Running on Waves. One life cruise experience.

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
Joseirasantunes
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Running on Waves is a fantastic boat with a more than fastastic crew team. We did the Agean Cruise 2021 and felt that it was one of the best travel experiences of our live. Is like cruising in a private yacht, unique and beautiful, with the very best top service on board, kind, attentive and very professional, dedicated to make your hollidays memorable. The itennerary was very well choosed and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

This was our third cruise and definitely a successful one.

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
BeGa
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

When choosing a cruise we knew what we wished to avoid: big cruise liners, crowded, bustling, with frequent queues, ports flooded with tourist. After digging up Internet we found Running on waves. I could not find a lot of review about it, so I decided to write one. It is only 18 cabins. And it is not a usual cruise line you are accustomed to but rather a private yacht, doing cruises. They have ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Sailing cruise with comfort and friendly service

Review for Running on Waves to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jescruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The embarkation day we arrived to the cruise terminal around 4 pm. After the security the Hotel manager Robert was waiting us and the other passengers, the steward took our baggage and Robert accompany us until the ship gangway where found Claudia , the cruise director, she welcome us with champagne and canapes and ask for our passport and she gave us the key card. Very easy and smooth ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

lovely ship - perfect trip

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
Meereskreuzer
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

In May 2018 we were able to travel with the wonderful "Running on Waves" and are still completely thrilled. As experienced cruisers, we were very excited about this ship, which was still relatively unknown at this time. Already during embarkation it became clear what this ship is all about: the crew. Right from the start we were given a very warm welcome. We especially liked the fact that Robert ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Ionic islands with Running on Waves

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
OthalaBor
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We were traveling on this ship with the family way back in 2017 at the end of August. It was called the Ionic Cruise. Many families onboard that time. Super friendly crew. Kids super enjoyed the Pirates' Day organised by the crew. And also the knots-tying lessons. The food on the ship covered all preferences. Highlights of the islands was definitely Kefalonia. So many stunning monasteries and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Traveled with children

Ionian islands cruise

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
Stazzopardi
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I traveled with my girlfriend in September 2019, we sailed Ionian islands of Greece. We ran across the company merely by chance, through a recommendation by an American friend, they did their alumni cruise on board the ship. There was no agent in Malta, so it took a bit of an effort to find the webpage, and search the web for reviews, which were few. Finally, we booked directly, with 30% off for ...
Read More

Sail Date:

