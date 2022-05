Review for Le Commandant Charcot to Antarctica

We are now one week into the cruise and I’m sorry to say that it doesn’t live up to its promotion. On the positive side, the ship and its equipment are outstanding. The same goes for the cabins, the restaurants, bars, and all the people working there. What’s bad is that expectations fostered by Ponant are not met: this maiden voyage was promoted as a uniquely adventurous expedition going ...