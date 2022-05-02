Friends wouldn’t stop talking about their wonderful experience on board the Scarlet Lady out of Miami and they were not exaggerating the incredible time they had. So we decided to take Valiant Lady out of Barcelona and it has been amazing. From the time you board the ship, you feel so welcome.
Service is impecable . Cabin so modern and comfortable. The restaurants …. first class!! The food is ...
I was invited to the Virgin Voyage Mediterranean excursion. Since I got on the ship it’s been world class costumer service experience. From the dining options (Pink Agave being my favorite) to the entertainment and amazing production shows. This the best vacation I ever had. Every port stop has been incredible and offered uniques and wonderful memories. I can’t wait to come back and bring my ...
I was invited as part of a group to take this cruise, and I have to admit I was unsure it would be for me. Was I too old, would I be expected to party all night etc etc
All my worries were unfounded.
This cruise was amazing.
Cabin a good size.
Food - absolutely amazing. My favourite was Razzle Dazzle, or perhaps The Wake or no, Extra Virgin - OK they were all excellent!
The staff - ...
The service and food on this cruise was beyond amazing. There so many people who deserve a special shout in all of the brilliant restaurants. Particular special mention to Sunil who served us in the fabulous Test Kitchen. We will definitely come on another cruise , but need to loose the weight from this cruise ! We will probably choose a voyage that does the med or Greece as we prefer to stay ...
As first time cruisers we were a bit worried as to whether it was for us, but as we both needed a break we booked relatively late and then bid and won a Mega Rockstar package at a reasonable price.We chose this itinerary as we were familiar with some of the ports and really fancied going back to those but there were new ports too.
Super friendly staff who couidn't dop enough for you. Excellent ...
I can’t tell how surprised I was when I went to speciality restaurants (included !!!). It’s wonderful and so good. My favorite is Test Kitchen. A 6-course menu that was at the quality level of some French restaurants. Crew people was astounding and so nice every time we went there. Wow !! I would call this ship a startup ship. I would telework there and have a high tech life onboard. The stateroom ...
Valiant Lady is like an Oasis on the see witg funk and great vibes. The crew was exceptional! Stephen, Katrina, Jake, Patrick and all the entertainment coordinators which I cant remember all the names were right on the mark.
If you want a sexy twist and great dance, house, techno and Trance with some old school hits mixed in ...
I had read a review of this ship and we decided to book. From the ease of boarding to the exquisite design of the ship our breath was taken away . If there are 12 stars this would be it. From the 5 Star restaurants on board to having a cashless system and an app when you can managed reservations and excursions it is seamless. Already booked another cruise on the Resilient Lady . You will not ...
We chose the cruise because it was a brand new boat and the destinations. Right from the start the booking in precedure, directions and staff were faultless. The cases were in the room when we got there and we were greeted by automatic curtains opening as we opened the door. The bathrooms were small but functional with the most amazing deluge shower I have ever used. Hi tech everything from ipads ...
Love the itinerary! Great ports. Love the restaurant concept on board, no main dining room. Food all around the ship is extraordinary. No announcements onboard , great service, comfortable areas on the ship, great music, and terrific ambience.
Never expected to enjoy our time on the ship as much as we did. The ship is so nicely laid out in every regard.
Being able to choose a ...