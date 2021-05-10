  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Coral Expeditions Coral Geographer Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
5 reviews
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
5 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Kimberley Coast Australia cruise
"The expedition trips you did which were normally morning and afternoon were all included in the price of cruise were so good and included guest tour guides who were botanists etc who knew what they were doing.I would recommend if you want a cruise with a difference Coral expeditions is one to go on...."Read More
debbiejob2001 avatar

debbiejob2001

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-5 of 5 Coral Expeditions Coral Geographer Cruise Reviews

A GREAT UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
redbourne
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed every minute of this unique cruise. The ship & its facilities were first class. The crew at all levels were fantastic. Cabins, cleanliness, & overall efficiency were first class. The excursions were well planned, the Explorer craft were comfortable & well suited for their purpose. Unique scenery both on & offshore. The casual atmosphere was ideally suited to this type of cruise. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Luxury of experiencing Coral Geographer, a brand new small ship in Australia

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MMDown Under
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because I love small ships and Coral Geographer was my first brand new small ship. This was a 11 night repositioning cruise from Cairns, Queensland, because Western Australia was closed to interstate passengers due to covid restrictions. There was no single supplement. There were only 27 passengers on board due to short notice of this cruise. The ship had a Sailsafe ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Generally Excellent Cruise

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
amp-qld
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The pre-cruise forms were very repetitive, with the company requesting the same information on different forms, possibly due to them dealing with Covid. The health side of it was very thorough, requiring a GP report, PCR test and a pre-boarding RAT. Check-in was reasonable although the departure wharf (a cement wharf) was less than glamorous. A few fads revealed themselves during the trip. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Kimberley Coast Australia cruise

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
debbiejob2001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a cruise with a difference. It was an experience of a life time as you went on an expedition with the benefit of first class cruising. Everything was of exceptional standard. Amazing Food with wonderful staff who would try to accommodate your wishes. The expedition trips you did which were normally morning and afternoon were all included in the price of cruise were so good and ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks so much for the feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the expedition. We will share your comments with all our crew and we look forward to having you join us again some day soon....

Sail Date: May 2021

Very disappointing

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cruisealotnow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

On behalf of Coral Expeditions, I thank you for taking the time to complete a review of your recent cruise. It is disappointing to hear that you did not enjoy aspects of the experience...

Sail Date: May 2021

