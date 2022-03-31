  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Gersemi Cruise Reviews

The Cologne Cathedral at night as we left Cologne for Kinderdijk, Netherlands the next morning.
One of the Castles on the middle Rhine.
Koblenz, Germany. We are up on the wall of the Fortress of Ehrenbreitstein. That is the Viking Gersemi in the background.
4.8
Very Good
Fantastic Cruise Service
"There is no casino or theater.But you can order anything you wish, and no one went away hungry...."
GeorgP avatar

GeorgP

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

The best of cruising

Review for Viking Gersemi to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cruiser0224
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have wanted to do a river cruise for some time based on feedback from friends. It was everything they promised. The small boat was much more user friendly and comfortable than large ships. The ports and free excursions were interesting. The food and service was outstanding. The entire event seemed much more relaxing than an ocean cruise. The French balcony cabin was small but a large lounge ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful cruise by Viking

Review for Viking Gersemi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kklambert1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking is BACK with their superior service including welcoming guests, food, servers, and local excursions. This was our third river cruise with Viking and they're definitely top notch and keeping us as future customers. Viking's local tour guides are superior for the most part; some of the people are a bit dry but they know their history. The optional excursions that we chose were great also. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

River cruise

Review for Viking Gersemi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
washman22
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

First river cruise with Viking Ships are small which is great.Staff were excellent Food was only average Excursions were good except for the Black Forest (Tourist Trap) Overall I will do another.Hotel Manager was GREAT best part of trip Our pre excursion to Amsterdam was ok But Hotel was a nightmare would not give us a room till late in afternoon But were were there at 10:00 am What the hell ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Our Great Getaway.

Review for Viking Gersemi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rwucky
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our River cruise was only one part of our total adventure. We had been through the Rhine region in 2019 on a bus tour through Europe and loved it, but it was a very hectic pace. Never in the same hotel and always on the move. After we returned we looked at the pros/cons of our trip and decided that the biggest con was not sleeping in the same bed every night. We knew of Viking from ads and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Fantastic Cruise Service

Review for Viking Gersemi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GeorgP
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Were looking for a European River Cruise Experience. After cancelations for COVID, this was our best option. The crew was nothing short of fantastic. The "hotel" manager seemed to know everyone by name on day 1. Requests handled quickly and efficiently. Meals were excellent. The small ship limits dining venue options to a restaurant or cafe type experience with open air an option. We were in an ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Trip of a lifetime

Review for Viking Gersemi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Viking Cruise Convert
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The Viking Gersemi on its maiden voyage from Amsterdam to Basel was a dream come true. We’ve always resisted cruising because of the perception that they were overcrowded and gimmicky. Viking’s reputation and word of mouth convinced us to book a trip with our best friends and we couldn’t have enjoyed it more. From the moment Keiron welcomed us on board to the last day of our extension in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

