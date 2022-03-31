Review for Viking Gersemi to Europe - River Cruise

Our River cruise was only one part of our total adventure. We had been through the Rhine region in 2019 on a bus tour through Europe and loved it, but it was a very hectic pace. Never in the same hotel and always on the move. After we returned we looked at the pros/cons of our trip and decided that the biggest con was not sleeping in the same bed every night. We knew of Viking from ads and ...