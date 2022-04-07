My husband of 40 years passed away in 2021. Life goes by too fast. I decided to take my daughter, my sister and my cousin for what I knew would be a trip of a lifetime. It was most definitely that.
In addition the choices you are given to stay on the boat, wander by yourself, or go on a tour was nice.
The food and service were something I have never experienced.
With only 198 passengers ...
We actually chose this cruise in late 2019 for a departure from Basel, Switzerland in late April, 2020. It was delayed when the world closed down travel and tourism in response to attempting to contain the spread of COVID-19. Viking gave us the choice of a full refund of our money or a credit for the trip plus a bonus if we would schedule the a cruise within two years, or April, 2022. We never ...
We had sailed with Viking on the Danube and this was an equally grand experience. Highlights are the personnel, top to bottom, on ship and off. The crew obviously enjoy each other. Everything was seamless and no detail was left unattended. Meals were impeccably served, pianist in the lounge was great fun and willing keep playing til the last guest retired. Each excursion was well planned and ...
This was my second Rhine River cruise with Viking. I did the same one with my husband in 2018 and was lucky enough to be invited along with my uncle and cousins on their voyage.
I have nothing but amazing things to say about Viking. Service and food are extraordinary. Right away several of the restaurant and bar staff had learned our names and gave us personal attention. We were always taken ...