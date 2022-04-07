Review for Viking Hervor to Europe - River Cruise

My husband of 40 years passed away in 2021. Life goes by too fast. I decided to take my daughter, my sister and my cousin for what I knew would be a trip of a lifetime. It was most definitely that. In addition the choices you are given to stay on the boat, wander by yourself, or go on a tour was nice. The food and service were something I have never experienced. With only 198 passengers ...