"It was apparent that great time and effort was made to chose the perfect staff for the boat.In addition, it was also apparent that the staff chosen to be expedition guides not only were knowledgeable but also clearly were passionate about their jobs, whether new it or seasoned pros...."Read More
I chose the cruise because it was an expedition cruise on a small boat. The daily excursions were wonderful. The expedition guides were knowledgeable and safety was the number one priority. The service on the ship was also exceptional. They continually strived to please us and make it was the best cruise possible.
This was the inaugural voyage for this boat. The staff and crew made it seem ...
Picture yourself on your first cruise exploring the inside passage of British Columbia and Alaska on a vessel that makes very little noise and even better responds to wave motion with state of the art stabilizers to keep you safe as you roam this beautiful ship. Our balcony cabin possessed all the amenities of home and our cabin steward, Julio ensured our comfort and safety in his daily cleaning ...