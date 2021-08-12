  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Skaga Cruise Reviews

6 reviews
Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial
Included tour of Monet's Garden in Giverny
Tremendous view from our port in Paris
At Omaha Beach
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
6 reviews
Featured Review
Best ever Viking River Cruise, unbeatable value!
"While we did our best to try to prepare them for what to expect with Viking, their experience was far, far more than they anticipated.No better way to see Europe and experience the various landscapes, countries and cultures...."Read More
ERW avatar

ERW

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

1-6 of 6 Viking Skaga Cruise Reviews

A wonderful first experience in river cruising

Review for Viking Skaga to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mamaschneids
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My husband and I, rookie river-cruisers, traveled with my elderly mom and her sister who are seasoned veterans. Everything they told us about what we would experience was true: fabulous staff, exceptional customer service, interesting and varied excursions - all of it! The cruise had just the right amount of "bells and whistles" for us, as we didn't need many of the typical ocean cruise features ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Smaller Windows

An amazing history lesson

Review for Viking Skaga to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Wilsonjm
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our trip to Normandy was the highlight of this trip. The American Cemetery is inspirational and a tremendous reminder of the many who gave their all. After viewing the cemetery and attending a small ceremony to present a wreath, we entered the museum where we found a large computer screen. We were able to enter the name of a young man who had dated our aunt. This young man was memorialized as one ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Fabulous cruise on the Seine

Review for Viking Skaga to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mellow traveler
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I’ve always wanted to see Paris and the Normandy beaches…and this trip exceeded my expectations! The French people were so nice and excited to see tourists again. The smaller towns we stopped in were lovely (Vernon, Rouen, Van High’s home) and the ceremony that Viking had for us at the American Ceremony had everyone in tears and so grateful for the service men and women who sacrificed their ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Smaller Windows

A great experience

Review for Viking Skaga to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Traveler par excellance
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first experience on a river cruise with Viking. The itinerary from Paris to Normandy was great. The quality of the boat and food was exceeded only by the attentive staff. Highly recommended for those wanting to see the countryside where they are sailing as well as a pleasant on board experience . And the price was right!!!! Besides all of that, Viking made getting to the boat as ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Best ever Viking River Cruise, unbeatable value!

Review for Viking Skaga to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ERW
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Have lost track, this was either our 5th or 6th Viking River cruise, each better than the previous if that's even possible. No better way to see Europe and experience the various landscapes, countries and cultures. Literally the experience of a lifetime each and every trip. Total and absolute relaxation. Crew is incredibly accommodating to every request particularly the dining staff. Ships are ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Veranda

New ship, great cruise!!!

Review for Viking Skaga to Europe - All

User Avatar
M.B. Syzlak
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Did not know what to expect with Viking. Very pleasantly suprised. Our inital docking in Paris had a great view of the Eifel Tower, and as it got dark out, it was quite a beautiful sight lit up. The food was very good, with a good variety for everyone (there was 7 of us). On buffet night, I would have made reservations at a good restaurant, as it was below par. The staff were extremely helpful and ...
Sail Date: August 2021

