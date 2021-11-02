  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Radgrid Cruise Reviews

First Timer

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - All

User Avatar
New Hampshire Traveler
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first time on a Viking cruise. We were completely overwhelmed by the courtesy and service of our Viking crew. One thing that made the river cruise so great was the ease of arrival and departure. Travel across the pond is never totally easy, however, upon arrival in Paris we were met by a Viking representative and escorted to a first class transfer to our ship. After our cruise was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Great Itinerary!

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Business Baby
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I have always wanted to go to Paris! Had no idea what an outstanding itinerary this would be. This was a wonderful way to experience France and not have to move hotels every few days. We had 3 nights before and 3 nights after so we felt we really got to see a lot of Paris. I thought the other stops were sufficient in time. The ship itself is beautiful and only holds 168 plus crew. The food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

wonderful trip

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
i dont care
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to visit Normandy, but Viking made the trip very interesting and exciting by including excursions that were educational and rewarding. The staff was wonderful. It seemed like they couldn't do enough for you. Every one of the staff took time out to greet and talk with you just making sure that your every need or desire was fulfilled. We opted for the Paris pre trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great Cruise except for Daily Covid Testing

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SDnative1954
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise itself was wonderful - 5 stars! The people were great, the food was great, the shore excursions were great! Normandy was the highlight of this cruise! All the local guides were fluent in English. It is a clever idea to have headsets synched into guide's microphone, so you didn't need to be very close enough to hear. All GREAT until you get kicked off due to a positive Covid test. No ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

TRULY A WEEK TO REMEMBER

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lostgoose
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a very different way to spend Christmas after 2 previous cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Although we did have more than our share of rain, we still had a great time and met some wonderful people. The food as always was excellent, and the crew was gracious and professional to all the needs of the passengers. I do have to agree with a previous passenger review regarding the silver ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite with Veranda and French Balcony

Fun river cruise

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
golfer99d
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I always wanted to go to Normandy beach being a veteran and I was very impressed even though it was cold in December. I also enjoyed being docked near the Eiffel tower and the city of lights. The excursions were interesting and very enjoyable. Overall a great experience. Went to a market and went to the town where Vincent Van Gooh painted many of his pictures and to his grave and the room he ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Veranda

The Trip of a Lifetime

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Sabinnne
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I have always wanted to see Paris and Viking made sure I not only saw Paris, but experienced it. We had paid for the cheapest cabin because I had to basically blackmail my husband into going. I have cancer, so I knew that this could be my only chance to see it. I told my husband he could come with me or I'd go with someone else. He went.I took a break from chemo and informed my doctor that I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Another fabulous Viking river cruise.

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - All

User Avatar
mightymite19
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruised late November/early December during COVID. We have always wanted to see the Normandy Beaches and have never been to Paris so it was a win/win! This was our 2nd Viking cruise (first was Grand European - maybe we shouldn't have started so ambitious). It did not disappoint. Everything was terrific and familiar. The ship was beautiful (and just like their other Longships which makes it ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Exellent cruise with minor flaws

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bobnterryg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Radgrid was docked at the perfect location within sight of the Eiffel Tower. One of the tours was Paris at night which stopped at the Eiffel Tower, the Arch and drove by the many sights at night, spectacular. Viking has their organization down to perfection and they never leave you alone, always with an escort. Food is gourmet, ship is spotless, crew is fantastic. My only complaint is there ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Smaller Windows

Normandy

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
VikingGood
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 4th Viking cruise (3rd river cruise), and as with all other trips, we were more than happy with all aspects of the journey. We added the pre-cruise extension in Paris, and thoroughly loved the excursions. and the wealth of information each local guide provided. Additionally, it was so convenient just to step off the ship, and walk to the Louvre, Eiffel Tower, or Champs-Elysees, as ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

