"We sail on our next Viking cruise in November and I can’t wait.I had always wanted to take a River cruise, so for our anniversary my husband surprised me with a Viking River Cruise down the Seine to Normandy...."Read More
Another travel company canceled our Christmas Market trip at the last minute and we were lucky enough to book a river cruise in France. We figured, at worse, if we were quarantined during the trip we would be on a beautiful ship watching he France countryside sail past us. Viking was very concerned with our health and performed daily Covid testing. When the US changed the requirements for ...
I had always wanted to take a River cruise, so for our anniversary my husband surprised me with a Viking River Cruise down the Seine to Normandy. As we approach the ship we were greeted by a Viking representative who collected our luggage and directed us aboard the ship for check in. We were greeted in the lobby and the check in was quick and painless. We dropped our bags in our balcony ...
We specifically chose the dates of this cruise on the week of my husband’s birthday make it even more special, but didn't quite turn out that way.
The itinerary, the program director and the people we met on the cruise, is why I even rated this a 3 instead of 2. We love the places/ports we've been to, but sadly can't say that much about the food and the services we got at the restaurant. ...
Because of Covid, this was the third attempt to take this cruise to Paris and Normandy and it was certainly worth the wait. This was my first river cruise since a Viking river cruise ten years ago. The first observation is just how much Viking has raised the total experience to a very high level. The ship is beautiful, the staff is beyond excellent. The food was terrific throughout. With ...