Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

We went on this as we had a real interest in going to Normandy, This was our first Viking River cruise (I had been on a Viking Ocean but the other 3 in our group had not). The included excursions were amazing. We only did one optional one, the trip to Versailles, and it was good also, although not quite as well organized as the free ones, surprisingly enough. On the Normandy battlefield ...