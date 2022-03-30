  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Kari Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
10 reviews
The Eiffel Tower light show from the top deck of the ship while docked in Paris
Eiffel Tower
Gold Beach at Normandy
Monet's Garden Giverny
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
10 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Beautiful Journey
"The level of care that the Viking crew shows each passenger is so impressive.A great reminder of what so many gave up to fight a terrible evil...."Read More
Jdub213 avatar

Jdub213

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 10 Viking Kari Cruise Reviews

Terrific Staff

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

User Avatar
sblcards
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Viking cruise after hearing positive reviews from friends and neighbors. Due to COVID this cruise had been booked for 3 years and we were uneasy about traveling now. But the cruise and the extra days in Paris were fantastic. Only two items were issues. One, our airline travel was on time and accommodations were as expected, However, upon arrival at our hotel on the morning ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

First Time Cruising

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

User Avatar
rsauce
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first time ever on a cruise and for us the experience was exemplary. Our trip began with us being greeted and escorted to our transportation by Viking Staff. Out luggage was whisked away not to be seen again until we entered our stateroom. We were very please with our accommodations on ship. The room was comfortable and all the necessary toiletries were in place. I sleep with a CPAP ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Very Underwhelming

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

User Avatar
SummerBreeze76
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Never again. My husband and I are seasoned cruisers who have done about 40 different ocean cruises. This river cruise left us totally underwhelmed. The ship was clean and the crew was somewhat friendly, but there were so many things lacking. First, we had one of only nine suites on the ship. We paid considerably more than the smaller cabins however, upon boarding the ship we discovered, that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite with Veranda and French Balcony

Paris and the Heart of Normandy

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
janjohn1
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We were very interested in seeing Normandy and we heard from relatives what a great job Viking did on cruises. We made the right decision! The attention to detail, ease of transport from one location to the next, and quality of the boat were impressive. The staff was friendly, attentive, and competent. The policy regarding masks on board was spot on, and we were very comfortable every step ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Exceeded expectations

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jerkstore67
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose the Paris to Normandy cruise because of our interest in traveling to France. The cruise was a wonderful experience...a clean, comfortable ship...wonderful cuisine on board...first class service...tours that were stimulating, enlightening, and interesting. Viking did a wonderful job of taking care of us. From the moment we landed in Paris, they picked us up and transported us to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Veranda

Wonderful cruise

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

User Avatar
Alice Marie
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have always wanted to travel to Paris/Normandy and once I retired I decided to go. This 8-day cruise was perfect with a 3 day pre-cruise in Paris. Weather was perfect, I only needed a fleece jacket for cooler days. Every port was interesting with very knowledgeable guides. Loved Monet's Garden, a little crowded but not rushed. Gold Beach at Normandy was very moving and treated with such ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Amazing!!!!!

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
PAKRN
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Viking River Cruise and not our last. Loved the pre cruise stay in Paris. The hotel Pullman was very nice. Beautiful hotel. The travel guides are very knowledgeable and accommodating. They are very interesting and informative about the history of the city. Traveling with smaller groups is nice and easier to make friends with other guests. We met a couple that we cruised with in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Beautiful Journey

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jdub213
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were particularly interested in seeing the Normandy beaches where the allies landed. We are from the New Orleans area, and had toured the WW2 museum not too long ago. This itinerary peaked our interest mostly for that reason. Paris is, of course, marvelous. France is a beautiful country, and there is history and something to learn everywhere. Seeing Monet's gardens (Giverny) was amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Spectacular Seine River cruise

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Pb6992
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruising the Seine on the Viking Kari was a memorable experience. The ship and its crew were fantastic, so friendly and accommodating, there to meet our every need, going above & beyond each day. The ships location in Paris was super convenient as were all of the ports on our journey to Normandy. The weather was not great, but it did not dampen our spirits. We’d be welcomed back onboard with ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Wonderful cruise to Normandy

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

User Avatar
3rd girl of 5
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We went on this as we had a real interest in going to Normandy, This was our first Viking River cruise (I had been on a Viking Ocean but the other 3 in our group had not). The included excursions were amazing. We only did one optional one, the trip to Versailles, and it was good also, although not quite as well organized as the free ones, surprisingly enough. On the Normandy battlefield ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a Viking Kari Cruise from $2,399

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Mani Cruise Reviews
Viking Mani Cruise Reviews
Viking Egil Cruise Reviews
Viking Vili Cruise Reviews
Viking Ullur Cruise Reviews
Viking Tor Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.