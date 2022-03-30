This was our first Viking cruise after hearing positive reviews from friends and neighbors. Due to COVID this cruise had been booked for 3 years and we were uneasy about traveling now. But the cruise and the extra days in Paris were fantastic. Only two items were issues. One, our airline travel was on time and accommodations were as expected, However, upon arrival at our hotel on the morning ...
This was our first time ever on a cruise and for us the experience was exemplary. Our trip began with us being greeted and escorted to our transportation by Viking Staff. Out luggage was whisked away not to be seen again until we entered our stateroom. We were very please with our accommodations on ship. The room was comfortable and all the necessary toiletries were in place. I sleep with a CPAP ...
Never again. My husband and I are seasoned cruisers who have done about 40 different ocean cruises. This river cruise left us totally underwhelmed. The ship was clean and the crew was somewhat friendly, but there were so many things lacking. First, we had one of only nine suites on the ship. We paid considerably more than the smaller cabins however, upon boarding the ship we discovered, that we ...
We were very interested in seeing Normandy and we heard from relatives what a great job Viking did on cruises. We made the right decision! The attention to detail, ease of transport from one location to the next, and quality of the boat were impressive.
The staff was friendly, attentive, and competent. The policy regarding masks on board was spot on, and we were very comfortable every step ...
We chose the Paris to Normandy cruise because of our interest in traveling to France. The cruise was a wonderful experience...a clean, comfortable ship...wonderful cuisine on board...first class service...tours that were stimulating, enlightening, and interesting.
Viking did a wonderful job of taking care of us. From the moment we landed in Paris, they picked us up and transported us to the ...
I have always wanted to travel to Paris/Normandy and once I retired I decided to go. This 8-day cruise was perfect with a 3 day pre-cruise in Paris. Weather was perfect, I only needed a fleece jacket for cooler days. Every port was interesting with very knowledgeable guides. Loved Monet's Garden, a little crowded but not rushed. Gold Beach at Normandy was very moving and treated with such ...
This was our second Viking River Cruise and not our last. Loved the pre cruise stay in Paris. The hotel Pullman was very nice. Beautiful hotel. The travel guides are very knowledgeable and accommodating. They are very interesting and informative about the history of the city. Traveling with smaller groups is nice and easier to make friends with other guests. We met a couple that we cruised with in ...
We were particularly interested in seeing the Normandy beaches where the allies landed. We are from the New Orleans area, and had toured the WW2 museum not too long ago. This itinerary peaked our interest mostly for that reason. Paris is, of course, marvelous. France is a beautiful country, and there is history and something to learn everywhere. Seeing Monet's gardens (Giverny) was amazing ...
Cruising the Seine on the Viking Kari was a memorable experience. The ship and its crew were fantastic, so friendly and accommodating, there to meet our every need, going above & beyond each day. The ships location in Paris was super convenient as were all of the ports on our journey to Normandy. The weather was not great, but it did not dampen our spirits. We’d be welcomed back onboard with ...
We went on this as we had a real interest in going to Normandy, This was our first Viking River cruise (I had been on a Viking Ocean but the other 3 in our group had not). The included excursions were amazing. We only did one optional one, the trip to Versailles, and it was good also, although not quite as well organized as the free ones, surprisingly enough. On the Normandy battlefield ...