I traveled during the explosion of Omicron and I want to say that Star Clippers did a great job to make sure we were tested, bubbled, and therefore able to complete the itinerary. This was my first time on a Star Clippers cruise.
Waterguy67
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
We sailed on Royal Clipper in 2014 and loved it. We couldn't wait to go back, so much so, we booked two cruises back-to-back.
This time was a VERY DIFFERENT experience.
- Blistering paint and rust on ceiling, banged up woodwork, bad stains on carpet, chipped up paint on walls
- Malfunctioning toilet (twice). We didn't have a working toilet for 16 hours. We had to use the toilet in ...
This was my first time on a Star Clippers cruise. I had been on three big cruise lines but never on a tall ship. The experience far exceeded my expectations and I have already booked my next one. It was absolutely incredible. In fact, when the sails went up for the “sail away” experience on the first night – I would say it was one of the most amazing moments in years of travel. Every sail away was ...
We chose this cruise because of the opportunity to travel in a sailing ship. It more than fulfilled our expectations, with the ship travelling under sail for much of the journey.
The ship itself is beautifully furnished with wood panelling and brass fittings.
The weather was fine throughout so we spent a lot of time on deck, but the public rooms were lovely and very relaxing.
The ...
This was my third time on this cruise line and I still like it a lot. I like the small ship and the fact that it really sails.The ship never felt crowded, I could always find private space, except in the shade. Shade was in short supply and the no saving seats policy did not seem to be enforced. Staff is excellent, always friendly and polite.
I feel that the quality of the food has gone ...
We chose this cruise on the recommendation of friends. With only 200+ passengers, it was an exceptionally friendly/personal cruise among the passengers. Since there’s no elevators, there was no worry about being hit by electric wheelchairs or walkers.
The food is outstanding and served 5 times each day
Service by the waiters, cabin stewards, etc., was of highest quality
The ports visited ...
We sailed on the Royal Clipper Caribbean cruise Antigua-Barbados.
First the good news. Sailing in the Caribbean was marvelous. The shiip really sails. The ship is beautiful, our deluxe cabin was fine. The food at meals was good and plentiful, although room service breakfast was barely adequate.
Now the bad news. My wife and I took a dip in the water from the marina deck. We were wearing ...
We had such an amazing trip aboard the Royal Clipper!
We traveled last year to Greece on Star Flyer, and immediately booked our this trip upon return. We are so happy that we did!
The ship was beautiful, and elegant. We loved the main atrium and found that the set up for dining was preferable, to star flyer, which was extremely hot and loud once it got full.
We enjoyed the food quite a ...
We are experienced cruisers in our late 60's and decided to try something different. We loved the itinerary of this particular cruise, going to ports that are not usually visited by big cruise ships, apart from Portofino.
Royal Clipper is a beautiful vessel and is kept spotlessly clean and well maintained. We knew ahead of time that the cabin would be smaller than what we are used to and ...
I have been on Star Flyer twice and when the no solo supplement was offered last year I decided to try this larger ship knowing that the routine would be familiar. I am not a sailor but I think we all tire of the large cruise ships and the usual ports so getting in private small towns and beaches appealed to me. Once on board I found the large expanse of upper deck appealing with more shade ...
If you like being herded on huge ships, this is not for you. If you enjoy dodging electric carts on board, this is not for you. If you want to be in a crowded theatre, this is not for you. If you like to pay extra to get the best dining selections, this is not for you. If you take youthful children and have someone entertain them, this is not for you. If you need to stop a large, overcrowded ports ...