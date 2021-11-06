We have long wanted to see the Pyramids and Egyptian Temples, and the Uniworld itinerary was perfect. The Sphinx is a new ship, and the rooms and other spaces are very comfortable. We also found the staff to be exceptional.
The excursions were excellent, and we generally didn’t do too much in a day. We learned how important a great guide can be. We were fortunate to have Hazem as our guide ...
We had been planning this Nile Cruise when the Sphinx had caught on fire & then Covid came round. We finally re-booked for our 32 anniversary in March 2022. Egypt had been on our bucket list and Uniworld was quoted as being the luxury of the Nile river boat ships. This was/is the way to go if you want to see EVERY pyramid. We had spent 5 days on our own in Cario and had private tours before ...
* 14,612 miles flown, roundtrip
* 260 miles sailed on the Nile, roundtrip
* 11 Unesco World Heritage Sites visited
* 16+ sites in all, plus museums, faluca, balloon rides, etc etc
* Too Many to Count: The number of times my mind was blown by what I learned and saw
I had an incredible experience in Egypt with Uniworld on the SS Sphinx. There are many adjectives to describe my time ...
The staff was wonderful. Each person was very caring.
The ship was the worst of Uniworld. There was no heat, and it was 40 degrees. There wasn't a comfortable chair. The lounge was cold and uninviting. They charged for drinks. The sheets were not good quality nor was the toilet paper.
The elevator only held one person, and with a walker, it was a squeeze.
That said, our guide, Hani was ...
We were referred by a friend who raved about this trip. The positives: excellent attentive staff and superb taste and variety of food. The tour guides provided by Uniworld are excellent and the choice of the Four Seasons for the first 2 and last 2 nights is great. When we did “cruise,”: going down the Nile is delightful. Some of the not so positives: this is not really a cruise. We used ...
What an amazing experience from start to finish. The booking process was easy and simple to complete and from the minute we landed until the minute we left the Uniworld and Spring Tours teams were amazing. I don't think I carried my bag once from checking it in at Heathrow until lifting off the carousel on the return to Heathrow!
First few nights and the last couple were in the Four Season on ...
The ultimate experience:
The Splendours of the Nile.
Truly treated like Royalty from the moment you step onboard, from
Embarkation right to disembarking. The ‘between ‘ is the ultimate Egyptian experience . Once you come to Egypt you never want to leave. On-board this magnificent ship you be treated like Royalty. The incredible staff from the Captain & beyond will submerge you in ...
We have taken many ocean cruises, but this was our first river cruise and UniWorld provided an exceptional experience! From the moment we landed in Cairo everything was well organized and arranged.
We were located at the Four Seasons Hotel for the Cairo portion of our trip, and the hotel definitely lived up to its reputation. There are some changes being made to one of the restaurants, but ...
My travel partner and I have always wanted to travel to Egypt and when we learned in October, 2021 that Uniworld was setting sail in a new ship, the Sphinx, we decided to go! We were a little nervous about traveling during Covid, but knowing that vaccination was required of all passengers and staff, we decided it was safe. We are so glad we made the trip! The ship was exquisite - from beautiful ...
Egypt is an amazing place and Uniworld is a great way to see it. Our guide, Mohammed was knowledgeable, passionate, friendly and funny, and we always felt safe with him. We could not have had a better guide. The food was another highlight, with great meals and menus for both lunch and dinner. The staff was also terrific - always remembering our names and preferences, and going the extra mile to ...