Review for S.S. Sphinx to Africa

We had been planning this Nile Cruise when the Sphinx had caught on fire & then Covid came round. We finally re-booked for our 32 anniversary in March 2022. Egypt had been on our bucket list and Uniworld was quoted as being the luxury of the Nile river boat ships. This was/is the way to go if you want to see EVERY pyramid. We had spent 5 days on our own in Cario and had private tours before ...