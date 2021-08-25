Review for Ocean Explorer to Europe - British Isles & Western

There was no choice for Greenland and Iceland to be cancelled for a refund or roll over. Our Viking Expedition cruise was a total failure. From the get go 2 days before sailing, Greenland was cancelled and Montreal had been cancelled the month before. We asked for them to roll trip over to 2022. Not happening. We fly to Scotland where we embark. No tours of any thing significant in ...