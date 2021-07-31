  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
4 reviews
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
4 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Perfect Royal Come Back Cruise
"A perfect 6 days aboard the beautiful Odyssey of the Seas, we could have not asked for more except a back to back voyage on the next sailing! Embarkation was a breeze, please make sure you have your names exactly as..."Read More
dvvtravel@hotmail.com avatar

dvvtravel@hotmail.com

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 4 Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Perfect Royal Come Back Cruise

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
dvvtravel@hotmail.com
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

A perfect 6 days aboard the beautiful Odyssey of the Seas, we could have not asked for more except a back to back voyage on the next sailing! Embarkation was a breeze, please make sure you have your names exactly as they appear on your passport. We traveled with a guest who had a space in between parts of his last name and it needed to be corrected which was handled quickly, yet delayed us a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Interior

Logistical information

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
BravoDelta
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Well finally was able to get on a ship! So many ducks to line up and things to do, but the day was here. As you know, you must have a negative Covid -19 test no more than 72 hours before the cruise. The means I sailed on a Sunday but received my test on the Thursday before. You DON'T COUNT the day of your sailing. Check to make sure they haven't changed this to 48 hours. Antigen test is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Loved the Odyssey and the Fabulous Crew!

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
OfcSupport
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We thoroughly enjoyed 8 nights on the Odyssey. This was our second cruise during the pandemic. Two weeks prior, we cruised with a competitor cruise line. The Covid protocols on Royal Caribbean appeared far superior. In defense of the first cruise line, they have ramped up their protocols due to the prevalence of the Delta variant. Things may be very different today. We took a rapid Covid test ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Large Balcony

Happy to be cruising again

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
J013628
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

So this cruise was for my husband's 50th birthday. Many cruises didn't happen before this one due to Covid. I had orginally booked this cruise on Brillance of the Seas. It got upgraded to Independence of the Seas then to Odyssey of the Seas. As many of you know these were huge upgrades. Don't get me wrong I love Brillance of the Seas and have been on it a few times but to go from that ship to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with children

Find an Odyssey of the Seas Cruise from $363

Other Royal Caribbean Ship Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.