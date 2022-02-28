"It was a nice, relatively relaxing 3-day getaway, but I suspect when we cruise Carnival again, it'll be on the Panorama or larger/newer vessel with more-modern amenities.Covid safety - kudos to Carnival for the low-cost Covid testing at the terminal- very nice!..."Read More
The Radiance is completely refurbished, and they did an excellent job. The ship is a smaller ship, yet the food choices and restaurants are top rate. I tried all the free choices and had dinner at the main dining each night.
My daughters and I shared a cabin, and my younger daughter said the couch was.made into a comfortable bed.
The casino is surprisingly.large for the size of the ship, ...
I’m 60 years old, traveling with my 80-year-old mother. First cruise on Carnival but 5 past cruises on other lines.
Arrival: Arrived at LAX on a flight too late to schedule Carnival shuttle transportation to the pier. Total chaos at the airport with construction everywhere. Uber at curbside listed at $120. Took the shuttle to the other uber/taxi location and got an uber quickly for $35. ...
So this was our first cruise. Overall the experience was awesome aboard the Radiance. We are definitely hooked on cruising! Our room and the ship overall were always clean. Every crew member was very friendly and ready to help. The food was good, but every time we went to eat, it seemed like they were either closed or out of something.
The horse back riding excursion was okay, but we won’t be ...
I have been wanting to go on this newly remodeled ship for a while. Scheduling and price finally worked out for my traveling companion and me.
Embarkation was fine. The lines (of which, there are several) weren't too long and moved quickly.
We got a dirt-cheap rate. The stateroom was really good size and had lots of storage, etc. For a redone ship, why can't they add more power and USB ...
We wanted a quick, 3-day getaway. Carnival offered a suite upgrade on Deck 7, not far from the atrium elevators. Big mistake, however, as very loud music permeated our room nightly (from the lobby stage on deck 3; it didn't just waft up the atrium, it got louder as it moved up it seemed! The room steward was great and allowed all of us on the deck to close the fire doors; it was the only way we ...
3 day - Ensenada Cruise (Fri 2/25/22 - Mon 2/28/22)
Suite Guest / Gold VIFP /No checked luggage
Downloaded the Carnival App
Cruise was booked in October 2021 as a Special Offer (Player's Club). Offer was a free suite, $1000 fun play, Drinks on US anywhere on ship & $200 deposit returned as stateroom credit. ( Non-Refundable port tax $197)
Covid
Required Negative test within 48 hrs of ...
Did not follow CDC guidelines for Covid safe distancing out every one (1k plus) passengers in port lobby for over 90 mins waiting to board ship. Had set time for boarding but ship and cabins were not ready Had ADA accommodations for room and in dining room was placed in back corner away from all other guests near closet and ice machine asked if we could move and was told no. Wait staff was ...
We decided to take advantage of the long weekend to book a 3-night cruise for President’s Day. The price was definitely right, and we had four people in two cabins—one inside and one balcony, both on the 6th floor. I am writing this review because so few reviews are written for the shorter cruises, and I love reading them!
Transportation:
Flew into LGB much too early on Friday—sleep in a ...
we’ll where do I even start from the beginning they held us ip at the gate right away when we arrived because we took the covid test one day earlier which is stupid because unvaccinated people only have to have the test two days before and not three like vaccinated people so that was the first hassle THEN we get on the boat and the buffet is trash food no flavor all cold and the meats were cold as ...
Took the four day on Monday Jan 3-7. The weather this week was perfect, after last week’s rain, it was nice to have sunny but cool weather. Embarkation was quick with only 1600 on board. We had a check in time of 10am, did not have to be there that early. They don’t board to 1130, and we already had the 1st group.
They did a good job on the remodel, nice colors and nothing gaudy. Carnival ...