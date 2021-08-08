"After the exciting christening events, it was time to tour the American Countess which was a breathtaking experience.Although I haven't slept nearly as well since I returned home, I do daydream about the remarkable experience I had on the fabulous American Countess...."Read More
I have emailed, left a note on the website, spoken to escalated customer service rep and requested a call from Mr Waggoner to discuss the MAJOR problems on the cruise. Staff on board were wonderful but woefully understaffed. Dining room normally has 16 servers-only six! Food ALWAYS cold-soups always tepid at best.
One stop (can’t call it a port) not planned, had NO services! We needed ...
Thought this was an interesting itinerary and a group of 10 friends booked through local travel agent. Spent an extra night in New Orleans and stayed on an extra night in Memphis at the end of the cruise. Understaffing was evident from the time of required PCR testing the night before sailing. I spent an hour in line trying to register. They had only two representatives checking ID and ...
We were so excited to try the new ship by American Queen. From the time we arrived to check in for our Covid test, it was so disorganized. It took forever to get through all of the procedures and seemed like personel were not prepared. Our rooms were very nice and we had a great cabin steward named Richard. We had ask for early seating at 5:30 as our party of four had issues with eating late and ...
First time American Countess cruiser. I am a frequent traveler. Many cruises and adventures. Worst service and attitude from restaurant staff I have ever experienced. Dinner was served cold every night. If you miss lunch no food is available. Do not bother to ask them to replenish Worst experience ever and I have 5 days left. Marketing definitely misrepresented amenities online. Will never return. ...
We had talked about a Mississippi River cruise for years, and finally decided to do it. The cruise lived up to our expectations and then some!
The pre-cruise process was a little confusing and disorganized, but we appreciated the Covid testing, knowing everyone onboard had tested negative. The Peabody may be a grand old hotel, but the rooms are small and the bathrooms even smaller. We were ...
First time trying a Mississippi River cruise after taking over 12 ocean cruises. The itinerary of Memphis to New Orleans was my main reason for choosing this cruise. Flying into Memphis the cruise included an overnight stay at The Peabody Hotel. Took taxi to airport, cost of $39.50 plus tip seemed high but efficient. The Peabody is a grand lady and was glad to stay there but my room extremely ...
NO INTERNET! You will have NO Internet the entire cruise. Make a note of that. And since you are out in the middle of a river, you will unlikely be able to get enough data on your cell network to make a difference. So, have everything you would need off of the Internet before you cruise. American Queen Voyages offers no help or assistance with this. And, the Purser's Desk is of no help for this or ...
We have long had a desire to take a Mississippi river cruise its entire length, from Minneaolis to New Orleans. After a couple of outstanding river cruises in Europe, we were excited to try something in our home country. Cruises that travel the entire rivers are rare, most are sold as seven day/half river cruise. So we booked this based on research and itinerary. We do wish that later cruises were ...
The ship is beautiful! Our room with private balcony was worth it. The food was plentiful and mostly good. The crew was mostly helpful. A few never smiled. (Bad contract maybe?) The Riverlorian was one of the best in the nation. Learned a lot. Entertainment on the stage was over the top. Weather was perfect! Room was well taken care of. Off ship Hop On Hop Off was good. Those are all the good ...
Beautiful scenery, great entertainment, fair excursions, rude & inept customer service, and the most grossly mis-managed food service operation I’ve seen in my entire life. AQSC puts the “cuss” back in customer service.
This was our 10th cruise (river and ocean) and by far the absolute “bottom of the barrel”. Here are my observations (from best to worst) and what you can expect from an AQSC ...