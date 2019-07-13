  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways AmaDouro Cruise Reviews

13 reviews
3.6
13 reviews
1-10 of 13 AmaWaterways AmaDouro Cruise Reviews

Very Disappointed

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Babs28
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 9th river cruise but our first on AMA. We have also been on more that 45 ocean cruises as well. It is advertised as a deluxe cruise line, but we did not find it to be that. Portugal and the Douro River are beautiful and the tours for the most part were ok, but the food was not good, the breakfast buffet was good but the few lunches served on board and the dinners were not good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Unless you like bus rides to vineyards, skip this one

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - All

User Avatar
imatravelinwoman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my third cruise with AMA and it was as disappointing as the other two were marvelous. First, the pros: large comfortable cabin with a balcony; SUPERB crew, service, food, onboard entertainment. Now the cons: there's no there there, nothing much to see along the banks of the Douro but vineyards, scrub bushes and more vineyards. Passengers spend as much time on a bus as on the ship (not ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Amazing Portugal

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BannisterBabe
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The AmaDouro was a beautiful small ship. We really liked that it was small and intimate. The staff and crew were some of the best we have experienced. The cruise manager Pau was an example of what a cruise manager should be. He was very personal and organized and he went to lengths to help the passengers comply with the many confusing Covid requirements. The tours were very interesting and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Cruising down the Douro River in Portugal for 8 days

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - All

User Avatar
Lmsgrandma
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Considering this cruise was during COVID, Ama Waterways and the staff did an excellent job cruising down the Douro River. Safety precautions were in place. Masks were required while you were moving about the ship. All the staff were masked at all times.The precautions did not deter from having an enjoyable cruise. We were a small group of 36. I understand that Ama Waterways books at 50% right ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Not top rated

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AS3
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Suggested by travel agent. supposed to be top of the line experience, which it was not. Overpriced for what they provide. Highs: Service and staff. Salamance. Porto. Medium: Rooms were OK. They were small because ship has to be lower and narrower than other Ama boats because the locks on the Douro are small. Some noise from other rooms. We had a balcony and floor to ceiling sliding glass ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear AS3, We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us on the Douro River. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us an...

Sail Date: September 2019

AmaWaterways Douro River Cruise was SPECTACULAR

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kkgodfrey
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Unbelievable trip of a lifetime. We did the pre-cruise trip in Lisbon for three days, the Intercontinental Lisbon was a fabulous hotel. The tours were amazing, the tour guides spoke great English and were so informative about the history, culture, food and drinks of Portugal. We had just the right mix of tours and then free time do go explore on our own. Embarkation and disembarkation were ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kkgodfrey, Thank you kindly for taking the time to share such a thoughtful review of your recent cruise on board AmaDouro. We were so happy to read you enjoyed cruising with us while...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Best cruise

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
randy32947
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent cruise line, The ship was small with 97 passengers. Average age in the 60s from various countries. mostly Canada. The ship was well designed and comfortable. The cabin #217 was well planned. The bathroom and shower were bigger than expected for a small ship. The balcony was small but room enough for 2 small chairs and table. Coffee, tea and snack was down the hall (2nd deck) No ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear randy32947, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we truly appreciate you taking the time to share your wonderful experience with us. We will be sure to share your message with Luis...

Sail Date: August 2019

Small and intimate

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JWTfromBATH
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I close this as a contrast to the huge ocean-going ships I had been used to. This was a new riverboat with a maximum of about 100 passengers. My cabin - hardly a stateroom - was on the lowest deck, and not large, but perfect for one, although a bit cramped for two. Nonetheless, it was well designed, with a small but excellent bathroom. The window was certainly not panoramic, but I spent ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear KWTfromBATH, Thank you for joining us for the first time on board the AmaDouro. While we are disappointed your stateroom did not meet your expectations, we are so delighted to hear you...

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Cruise was great way to see Douro, food was hit and miss

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - All

User Avatar
rooster01
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

With this being a. New river boat, expectations were high, the cruise and itinerary were outstanding, our cabin was great 210. The bathroom lacked shelf space which could easily be remedied by putting corner shelves on either side of the mirror. The crew was fantastic and their goal was to make the cruise memorable. Captain Pedro was ever present and interacted with everyone. This is the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

BE AWARE THIS IS A DOURO AZUR CRUISE (ONLY ONE AMA MEMBER OF STAFF)

Review for AmaDouro to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
brandshatch
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The previous review by Mr Polich in June, was exactly our experiance in July. The boat was our first disappointment, painted a depressing brown,(not the boat shown on Ama as the Amadouro) Being pnly four months old, we also found the interior disappointingly old fashioned in design. And here in lies the problem, Douro Azur build, own and staff all the boats on the Douro ,and obviously ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Upper Level Balcony Stateroom

