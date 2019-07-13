This was our 9th river cruise but our first on AMA. We have also been on more that 45 ocean cruises as well. It is advertised as a deluxe cruise line, but we did not find it to be that.
Portugal and the Douro River are beautiful and the tours for the most part were ok, but the food was not good, the breakfast buffet was good but the few lunches served on board and the dinners were not good. ...
This was my third cruise with AMA and it was as disappointing as the other two were marvelous. First, the pros: large comfortable cabin with a balcony; SUPERB crew, service, food, onboard entertainment. Now the cons: there's no there there, nothing much to see along the banks of the Douro but vineyards, scrub bushes and more vineyards. Passengers spend as much time on a bus as on the ship (not ...
The AmaDouro was a beautiful small ship. We really liked that it was small and intimate. The staff and crew were some of the best we have experienced. The cruise manager Pau was an example of what a cruise manager should be. He was very personal and organized and he went to lengths to help the passengers comply with the many confusing Covid requirements. The tours were very interesting and ...
Considering this cruise was during COVID, Ama Waterways and the staff did an excellent job cruising down the Douro River. Safety precautions were in place. Masks were required while you were moving about the ship. All the staff were masked at all times.The precautions did not deter from having an enjoyable cruise.
We were a small group of 36. I understand that Ama Waterways books at 50% right ...
Suggested by travel agent. supposed to be top of the line experience, which it was not. Overpriced for what they provide.
Highs: Service and staff. Salamance. Porto.
Medium: Rooms were OK. They were small because ship has to be lower and narrower than other Ama boats because the locks on the Douro are small. Some noise from other rooms. We had a balcony and floor to ceiling sliding glass ...
Unbelievable trip of a lifetime. We did the pre-cruise trip in Lisbon for three days, the Intercontinental Lisbon was a fabulous hotel. The tours were amazing, the tour guides spoke great English and were so informative about the history, culture, food and drinks of Portugal. We had just the right mix of tours and then free time do go explore on our own.
Embarkation and disembarkation were ...
Excellent cruise line, The ship was small with 97 passengers. Average age in the 60s from various countries. mostly Canada. The ship was well designed and comfortable. The cabin #217 was well planned.
The bathroom and shower were bigger than expected for a small ship. The balcony was small but room enough for 2 small chairs and table. Coffee, tea and snack was down the hall (2nd deck) No ...
I close this as a contrast to the huge ocean-going ships I had been used to. This was a new riverboat with a maximum of about 100 passengers. My cabin - hardly a stateroom - was on the lowest deck, and not large, but perfect for one, although a bit cramped for two. Nonetheless, it was well designed, with a small but excellent bathroom.
The window was certainly not panoramic, but I spent ...
With this being a. New river boat, expectations were high, the cruise and itinerary were outstanding, our cabin was great 210. The bathroom lacked shelf space which could easily be remedied by putting corner shelves on either side of the mirror. The crew was fantastic and their goal was to make the cruise memorable. Captain Pedro was ever present and interacted with everyone. This is the ...
The previous review by Mr Polich in June, was exactly our experiance in July.
The boat was our first disappointment, painted a depressing brown,(not the boat shown on Ama as the Amadouro)
Being pnly four months old, we also found the interior disappointingly old fashioned in design.
And here in lies the problem, Douro Azur build, own and staff all the boats on the Douro ,and obviously ...